Prep roundup: University’s Paige Stolp scores twice in win; Shadle Park Becks Bird wins cross country race

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

GSL 4A/3A

University 2, Cheney 0: Paige Stolp scored two goals and the Titans (3-1-3) shut out the visiting Blackhawks (2-3-1). Addy Nordean and Haley Moore made one save apiece for the clean sheet.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Shadle Park 0: Kaiya Weiler scored two goals with an assist and the Bullpups (2-5, 1-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-5, 0-2). Sophia Thorn added a pair of goals while Ameilia Pielli and Elle Jones combined for a shutout.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Avery Davidson scored two goals and the visiting Wildcats (3-1-2, 2-0) defeated the Tigers (3-1-1, 0-1). Kenzie Shuler made 10 saves for Mt. Spo.

Ferris 1, Mead 1: Paityn Verstrate scored one goal, and the Panthers (3-2-3, 0-0-1) tied the visiting Saxons (0-3-1, 0-0-1). Hailey Orellana scored one goal for the Saxons.

Ridgeline 4, Central Valley 0: Quinn Mueller scored three goals and the Falcons (6-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-4-2, 1-1). Claire Lamoreaux had a goal with two assists for Ridgeline.

Volleyball

University 3, Lakeland 1: Ashlyn Aaron made 20 kills and the Titans (5-2) beat the Eagles (4-2) 25-15, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20 in a nonleague game.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A at Central Valley: Gonzaga Prep freshman Miro Parr-Coffin won the boys race in 15:25.85. Mead freshman Claire Phillips won the girls race in 20:04.67.

GSL 4A/3A at Ferris: Shadle Park junior Becks Bird won the boys race in 16:08.86. University senior Kyla Roberts won the girls race in 19:43.70.

GSL 4A/3A at Mountainside MS: Cheney sophomore Andrew Ward won the boys race in 16:31.51. Mt. Spokane’s Jane Wycoff won the girls race in 19:43.48.

GSL 2A at Beachview Park: Clarkston junior Avery Peters won the boys race in 16:54. Clarkston sophomore Elise Stoffregen won the girls race in 22:06.44.

GSL 2A at Franklin Park: Deer Park sophomore Chase Bates won the boys race in 18:47.10. East Valley junior Hazel Ebert won the girls race in 23:42.65.