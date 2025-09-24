Spokane Zephyr earn first-ever win over Carolina

From Staff Reports

Zephyr newcomer Tori Zierenberg scored her first goal of the season in her first start, and Spokane defeated Carolina 1-0 for its first-ever win over the Ascent at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Wednesday.

In the 35th minute, Zierenberg, the 22-year-old Pepperdine product, received a through ball from Cameron Tucker in the penalty box and punched it in for the score.

On top of her goal, Zierenberg finished with two chances created, two interceptions and one clearance.