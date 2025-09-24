Washington Huskies want to earn respect against No. 1 Ohio State

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Maybe Washington and coach Jedd Fisch were always destined for a matchup with No. 1 Ohio State in 2025.

Back in February, 2023, Ohio State canceled a planned home-and-home nonconference scheduling agreement with Washington. The Huskies were supposed to host the Buckeyes in 2024, then travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a rematch on Sept. 13, 2025.

But the Buckeyes nixed the deal, originally agreed in 2017, citing a financial need for an eighth home game in 2024. Of course, Washington joined the Big Ten six months later, adding Ohio State back onto their 2025 schedule.

“We’re really excited about the game,” Fisch said Monday. “We know we have a fantastic opponent coming in. No. 1 team in the country.”

Washington opens its 2025 conference slate with a difficult task, welcoming Ohio State, the reigning national champions, to Husky Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. Fisch said it’s an exciting challenge for his undefeated UW squad, and an opportunity to show the rest of the nation why people need to be paying attention to the Huskies.

“The country’s watching,” Fisch said. “It’s the prime game. The game of the week.”

Washington’s fortunes against top-ranked teams haven’t been particularly notable. The Huskies (3-0) have a 1-13-1 program record against teams ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press poll at the time of the game.

UW’s lone win came during the 1961 Rose Bowl, when Washington and coach Jim Owens beat top-ranked Minnesota 17-7 – a game arguably more famous for the halftime card-stunt prank pulled by Cal Tech students. The tie happened in 1937, when James Phelan’s Washington played a 0-0 tie against a top-ranked California team in Berkeley, California.

Since Owens’ 1961 Rose Bowl triumph, however, Washington hasn’t beaten a No. 1 team. The Huskies are 0-12, including recent defeats against Michigan in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game and the 49-21 loss against Oregon to end UW’s first season in the Big Ten.

But this Washington team is significantly more confident about their chances to upset Ohio State than the team that traveled south to play Oregon a year ago.

Senior running back Jonah Coleman said the team feels more unified, and said the UW offense’s strong start to the season feels like vindication for the hard work and commitment the team displayed during the offseason. Coleman said a strong performance against the nation’s top-ranked team will certainly get Washington attention he believes they have already warranted.

“I feel like a lot of people are overlooking us,” said Coleman, whose 10 total touchdowns lead all FBS players, “and not really paying attention to us. So it’ll definitely bring the eyes in, get the recognition we deserve.”

The Huskies enter Saturday’s showdown with the Buckeyes (3-0) with the No. 1 third-down conversion percentage (75%). They are one of 19 FBS teams that still have a perfect red-zone conversion percentage, and have settled for only one red-zone field goal in 16 attempts. Washington is also one of 12 teams that still has not thrown an interception.

Offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said the team’s improved confidence comes from players being more comfortable in the system than a year ago, the leadership of experienced veterans like sixth-year left tackle Carver Willis and the countless repetitions the team has put in, with and without coaches around. Junior wide receiver Denzel Boston agreed, and added the offense has great momentum entering the game against Ohio State.

“We’ve built a lot over the offseason,” he said. “There’s a lot to look forward to. We still have a lot to build on. We know we have a tough defense coming in and being able to put together an offense and go against them will be fun.”

Washington’s defense, similarly, has a point to prove. Fifth-year edge rusher Zach Durfee said he expects them to play a complete game against Ohio State, which is coming off a bye week. Durfee noted the team’s second-half adjustments and general play have been strong – UW is outscoring opponents 87-21 in the second half this season – but said they need to start faster.

Additionally, a strong showing from both sides of the ball against Ohio State removes the one question mark Washington still has looming over it. UW dominated seriously outmatched opponents during its first three games. Ohio State is already proven, having secured a quality win by beating then-No. 1 Texas 14-7 on Aug. 30.

“I just want respect for our whole team,” Durfee said. “I think that’s what our whole team wants, just to be recognized that we’re a good football team. Hopefully, there’s a lot of eyes on us on Saturday, people will start to realize that.”

Fisch admitted an upset will be a challenge. He was full of praise for Ohio State, coach Ryan Day and his staff, noting that the Buckeyes’ recent pedigree is more than enough to justify their ranking.

“It’s Ohio State,” he said. “They’re going to always have a great defense. They’re always going to have a great offense and kicking game. That’s why they win as much as they win.”

Boston and Fisch said they expect a raucous, energetic, purple-clad crowd at Husky Stadium to help. Saturday’s game will be the first time a No. 1 team has traveled to Seattle to play UW since Oct. 22, 2007, when a top-ranked USC team, coached by Pete Carroll and including current Husky safeties coach Taylor Mays, barely beat Tyrone Willingham’s Washington squad 27-24.

That Trojan team went on to win the Rose Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 3 nationally. The Huskies, in comparison, finished the year with four wins. Yet it was the second-closest game USC played in 2007, as wet and windy conditions caused three Trojan turnovers, and cost Carroll’s team the No. 1 spot in the AP poll the next week, a ranking they never got back.

This time, Washington has even more to defend. Their 22-game home winning streak, a modern program record, is on the line the same week No. 5 Georgia, current holders of the longest active home winning streak, hosts No. 17 Alabama. Washington hasn’t lost a game on Montlake since the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State.

“We need to have an ecstatic crowd this weekend,” Boston said. “We need 70,000 people rocking, jumping, excited to be hosting the No. 1 team. Because it hasn’t happened in 18 years, so we want to make sure this is the best environment we could possibly have.”