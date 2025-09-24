Federal prosecutors are preparing to seek Comey indictment, despite concerns of insufficient evidence

By Salvador Rizzo,Jeremy Roebuck and Perry Stein washington post

The Justice Department is preparing to seek an indictment against former FBI director James B. Comey as early as Thursday for allegedly giving false testimony to Congress about his role investigating efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump in recent days demanded prosecutors use the criminal justice system to punish his political opponents. Career prosecutors presented the president’s new pick for U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia with a memo laying out concerns that there was insufficient evidence to charge Comey with a crime, according to two people familiar with those discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

The investigation centers on testimony Comey gave before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, about the FBI’s missteps in the “Crossfire Hurricane” probe, which had delved into possible but ultimately unproven collaboration between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Under the statute of limitations, the deadline to seek an indictment against Comey is Tuesday, five years from the date of his testimony.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia are preparing to present their case to a grand jury as early as Thursday, according to four people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Any effort to indict Comey must be approved by at least 12 members of a grand jury. The panel could also choose to reject the government’s case. The matter was investigated in Virginia because Comey testified remotely from his home in McLean.

Trump last week forced out the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik S. Siebert, after he declined to prosecute Comey, The Washington Post reported. Trump then installed a White House aide with no prosecutorial experience, Lindsey Halligan, as the interim U.S. attorney in the Virginia office. He also demanded that Attorney General Pam Bondi seek criminal charges against Comey and two other perceived political foes, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California).

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia revived the case against Comey shortly after Halligan was sworn in Monday. Several of them showed Halligan a memo this week laying out concerns with the Comey case.

Justice Department spokespeople and an attorney for Comey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump urged Bondi in a social media post over the weekend to charge Comey, James and Schiff with crimes. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he wrote. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

As reporters asked the president Thursday about the developments in the Comey investigation, Trump insisted he was not involved - though he maintained he had the authority to involve himself if he wanted to.

“They’re going to make a determination. I’m not making that,” he said. “I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so. … I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

He continued to deride Comey as “a bad person” who “did terrible things at the FBI.”

Siebert, a career prosecutor who had been serving as interim U.S. attorney since January, determined that the evidence that Comey made materially false statements was insufficient to charge him, The Post previously reported. Investigators analyzed at least two of the former FBI director’s responses to questions from Republican senators at the September 2020 hearing, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), the panel chairman, asked whether Comey had been aware of an investigative referral that went to FBI leaders on Sept. 7, 2016, “regarding U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

Comey responded, “That doesn’t ring any bells with me,” which Graham called “stunning.”

Later in the hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked Comey whether he had ever authorized leaks to the news media regarding the Trump-Russia investigation or an investigation into Clinton’s email use. Comey stood by congressional testimony from 2017, in which he stated that he had not. Cruz said Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, had said Comey authorized one such disclosure.

In a probe into the Clinton investigation’s disclosure, the Justice Department inspector general found in 2018 that McCabe had “lacked candor when he told Comey, or made statements that led Comey to believe, that McCabe had not authorized the disclosure and did not know who did.”

MSNBC first reported the plans to present the Comey case to a grand jury on Wednesday.

The investigations into James and Schiff both concern their involvement in property purchases.

James was investigated but not charged this year by prosecutors working under Siebert, after a Trump adviser who leads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, accused her of mortgage fraud over a Norfolk home she helped her niece buy in 2023. An allegation that Schiff lied to a mortgage lender when he purchased a second home in Maryland is being investigated by the U.S. attorney’s office in that state.

Schiff and James have denied the allegations, and their attorneys have provided additional documents to the Justice Department that they say prove their clients did not commit a crime.

Video: Prosecutors will seek a grand jury indictment of former FBI director James B. Comey on allegations that he lied to Congress.(c) 2025 , The Washington Post

