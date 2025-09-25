Letters for Thursday, Sept. 25

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Vital food program ending

Following recent changes to the federal budget, the USDA’s SNAP-Ed program – known locally as Food Sense and administered through WSU Extension – is concluding its work in Spokane County after more than 20 years of service.

Food Sense has been a vital resource for health, equity, and empowerment, helping thousands make healthy choices on limited budgets. In 2025 alone, it partnered with 14 schools, directly educating nearly 1,500 students and reaching nearly 195,000 people through outreach and events.

As the educational arm of SNAP, SNAP-Ed provided evidence-based, culturally relevant strategies to address food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles. Its departure leaves a significant gap in services that improve well-being and reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Beyond nutrition, Food Sense promoted dignity, access, and opportunity. Through gardens, cooking classes, and partnerships like the Police Activities League and the Native Project, it created inclusive spaces for healthy living.

The Spokane County SNAP-Ed team – Wendy Aguilar, Donna Couch, Renne Richards, and Amanda Liberty – deserves heartfelt thanks for their passion and lasting impact on our schools and neighborhoods.

The Spokane community can help shape the future of nutrition education and health equity. Your voice matters – whether you’re a parent, educator, partner or advocate. Share your ideas to help us build programs that reflect our community’s needs and values. Visit https://extension.wsu.edu/spokane/SNAP-Ed to provide your feedback.

Together, we can ensure access to nutritious food and healthy living remains a priority in Spokane County.

Tammy Wilson

Spokane

Schumacher for Liberty Lake council

I’m proud to support Judie Schumacher for Liberty Lake City Council–not just because she’s qualified, but because she genuinely cares about our community.

Judie is the kind of person who shows up. Whether she’s volunteering at local events, listening thoughtfully to neighbors’ concerns, or working quietly behind the scenes to make things better, she brings heart and honesty to everything she does.

She understands what matters to Liberty Lake: safe neighborhoods, responsible spending and growth, and preserving the small-town spirit that makes our community such a special place to call home. Judie has a proven record of involvement and collaboration, and she’s earned the trust of those who know her. She’s not in this for personal gain – she’s in it to serve.

I trust Judie to represent our values, to listen with compassion, and to lead with integrity and common sense.

If you’re looking for someone who will work hard for all of us, Judie Schumacher is the clear and committed choice.

Vote Judie for Liberty Lake City Council!

Kim Schmidt

Liberty Lake

Baumgartner and Big Beautiful Bill

I recently read an ad paid for by Michael Baumgartner in which he said he was “Fighting for Rural Health Care.” He heralded “a $50 billion rural health fund meant to rush money to farm and forest communities.”

Reality is that the $50 billion fund is being shared with 50 other states and is limited to only $10 billion per year over the next five years. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Big Beautiful Bill will reduce federal rural health care spending by $137 billion over ten years. This fund is a drop in the bucket, not even a reasonable band aid. The law also allows the $50 billion rural health care fund to be used “assisting rural communities to right size their healthcare delivery systems”. This must be Michael’s way of supporting downsizing.

If this bill is so beneficial to rural communities, why did our Baumgartner vote to postpone the Medicaid reductions until after the next election rather than implementing it immediately? He knew exactly what he was voting for when he supported the Big Beautiful Bill. Of course, now he is walking back his support because of the response of his constituents to his disastrous decision.

One other provision in the Big Beautiful Bill eliminates marketplace health insurance subsidies beginning Jan. 1. The expected ripple effect suggests that all individuals and employers need to pay attention to their new insurance rates.

Julie Everson

Colville