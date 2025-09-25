Mudvayne celebrates 25th year of debut album at Northern Quest

From staff reports

Mudvayne will be celebrating 25 years of their debut album at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Mudvayne first gained popularity playing in the underground scene of their hometown, Peoria, Illinois. After spending the late 90s continuing to experiment, the band released their debut album, “L.D. 50,” in 2000. The album would be the first in a string of Gold-certified records.

“L.D. 50” includes songs like “Dig” and “Death Blooms.” Mudvayne has also become known for tracks like “Scream with Me,” “Not Falling,” “World So Cold” and “Happy?”

After a decade of touring and five album releases, the band went on hiatus in 2010 but returned in 2021. They recently released two new singles, “Hurt People Hurt People” and “Sticks and Stones,” their first new music released in 16 years.

Mudvayne will be joined by industrial metal band Static-X, known for their cult classic debut record, “Wisconsin Death Trip,” as well as nu-metal band Vended.

Mudvayne is sure to bring their signature uniforms and makeup to the Wednesday show at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Tickets can be purchased through the venue website starting at $54.35.