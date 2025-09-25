The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
New early learning center in Spokane opening Saturday

By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

A new children learning center will be hosting a grand opening Saturday at its Spokane location.

Raze Early Learning & Development Center, located at 6519 N. Lidgerwood St., will host a ribbon-cutting event from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. 

According to a news release, Raze has room for 170 enrollees. 

“Rooted in black excellence, identity, and joy, Raze offers a culturally grounded approach to early childhood education, nurturing curiosity, creativity, and belonging,” the news release states.

Raze can be reached at (509) 294-9494 or by email at Razeeldc@gmail.com