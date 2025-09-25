Preps roundup: Calvin Killian scores two TDs in Lewis and Clark win; Vivian Munson leads North Central girls soccer to victory

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Football

Lewis and Clark 22, University 7: Calvin Killian scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter lifting the Tigers (2-2) over the Titans (2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Killian hauled in a 12-yard TD pass from Sully Sandusky and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. Sandusky had a 17-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.

Grant Peterson caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Sautter in the first quarter for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 25, Shadle Park 0: Kolton Peil went 5 for 9 for 139 yards with two touchdown passes, and the Falcons (1-3) shut out the Highlanders (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game at ONE.

The game was halted at halftime due to poor air quality and will not be completed.

Peil connected with Henry Rodgers for a 51-yard pass-and-run TD, and Connor Long on a 63-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. Marcus Mitrovich added a 2-yard TD run in the second.

Girls Soccer

North Central 1, Deer Park 0: Vivian Munson scored in the 77th minute, and the visiting Wolfpack (3-4-1, 2-2-0) edged the Stags (1-4-1, 0-3-1) in a GSL 2A game. Addison Fritz made four saves for the clean sheet.

West Valley 8, Clarkston 0: Jenna Howe, Claire Busse and Chloe Van Wey scored two goals each, and the visiting Eagles (7-0, 3-0) defeated the Bantams (1-4-1, 0–2-1) in a GSL 2A game. Daniella Lucas made 15 saves for Clarkston.East Valley 0, Pullman 0: The visiting Knights (4-2-2, 1-1-1) tied the Greyhounds (3-1-2, 2-0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Cheney 3, Lakeside 3: Izzy Delzer scored her second goal of the game in the 78th minute, and the Eagles (2-2-3) earned a draw with the Blackhawks (2-3-2) in a nonleague game. Kinley Collins scored a hat trick for Cheney.

Slowpitch Softball

Lewis and Clark 17, Rogers 3: Vienna Klein went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and the visiting Tigers (3-6, 2-5) beat the Pirates (1-8, 1-6). Kayliani Davis went 3 for 3 with a double for Rogers.

Mead 14, Central Valley 10: Destinie Startin went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the Panthers (8-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Bears (8-3, 5-2). McKennah Ainsley had three hits and three RBIs for Mead. Ella Bendele led CV with three hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

Deer Park 18, Ferris 6: Kapri Bailey went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs, and the Stags (6-4, 5-2) beat the Saxons (6-3, 4-3). Cheyanne Thomas had four hits and three RBIs for Deer Park. Frankie Schone hit a homer with three RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 29, Gonzaga Prep 2 (5): Quincy Schuerman went 4 for 5 with a home run and seven RBIs, and the Wildcats (9-0, 7-0) beat the Bullpups (1-8, 1-6). Emme Bond hit two of Mt. Spokane’s six homers with five hits and four RBIs.

University 24, North Central 0 (5): Claire Fulkerson went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs, and the Titans (8-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-10, 0-7). Grace Schneider had three hits with two triples and four RBIs and Jayden Thompson knocked in five for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 18, Cheney 5: Quincy Coder went 4 for 4 with a homer, double and six RBIs, and the visiting Falcons (7-3, 4-3) beat the Blackhawks (3-7, 2-5). Millie Dobyns and Ada Case knocked in three runs apiece for Ridgeline. Savannah Erickson had two hits and two RBIs for Cheney.

Shadle Park 17, East Valley 2 (5): Laniya Mawdsley went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Highlanders (5-5, 3-4) beat the visiting Knights (2-7, 2-5). Avalyn Pugh knocked in three for EV.