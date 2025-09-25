Riverside Biotech Hub opens in downtown Spokane

Officials announced Wednesday that Riverside Biotech Hub, which will provide resources to startup companies, has opened in downtown Spokane.

Located at 502 W. Riverside Ave., Suite Lower 101, the hub is designed to provide early-stage entrepreneurs, researchers and small biotech companies with resources to transform ideas into working business models, according to a news release.

The hub will offer wet-lab space for scientific experimentation, flexible office environments for different scales of operations and shared tools and equipment that smaller operations lack, according to the release.

“We believe that innovation thrives when infrastructure, mentorship, and community converge,” Chandima Bandara, founding member and president of Riverside Biotech Hub, said in the release.

“Our mission is to empower scientists and entrepreneurs in the Inland Northwest with the tools, resources, and connections they need to move from discovery to commercialization. The Hub is more than just a facility – it is a catalyst for ideas that will improve health, create jobs, and strengthen Spokane’s position as a leader in life sciences.”

For more information, email contact@riversidebiotechhub.com