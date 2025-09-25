South Hill neighbors shocked by shooting that killed two men, injured third

Josue Palomera was playing video games Wednesday night when several gunshots rang out in his normally safe, friendly South Hill neighborhood.

“I was like, ‘Ooh, somebody’s getting shot out there,’ ” Palomera said. “I took my headphones off and told my girlfriend, ‘Someone’s getting shot right now.’ ”

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of East 34th Avenue for the shooting, and officers found two dead men and a third man with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital where he was in critical condition late Wednesday night, police said. His condition Thursday was unknown.

Police believe everyone involved knew each other, but their exact relationship will be determined when the investigation is done. Officers believe no one is outstanding, according to the release. Police did not say if they have a suspect or have made any arrests.

“There is no current indication of additional threats to the community,” police said in the release.

Palomera said he was hanging out with his girlfriend and playing video games when he heard a lot of yelling. He said he removed his headphones and listened to a man screaming for about five minutes when he heard the first gunshot. Within a couple more seconds, several more shots rang out.

While notifying his girlfriend about the shooting, another five to eight shots were fired. He heard more yelling and a woman crying before police cars and ambulances flooded the street.

He said the first and last gunshot went off within 30 seconds of each other.

The fatal shooting was “hugely out of character” for the neighborhood, which Palomera described as a family neighborhood where people frequently walk the sidewalks with their dogs and children.

“I wouldn’t have expected something like this to happen here,” he said.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information or video footage from the shooting who has not been contacted by police call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.