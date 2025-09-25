Spokane String Quartet opens season with Spokane Symphony guest flutist Julia Pyke

From staff reports

The Spokane String Quartet returns for the 2025-26 season with special guest flutist Julia Pyke.

Pyke is the principal flute of the Spokane Symphony and has also performed with the Oregon Symphony, New World Symphony, and with members of the Cleveland Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony.

The four-piece repertoire includes “Porcupine Wash” by Gabriella Smith, one of the composer’s many pieces inspired by her love for nature, ecology and the natural world around us.

“Theme and Variations for Flute and Strings, Op. 80” by Amy Beach comes from her depictions of Native American life and studies of indigenous music. Beach is known for her acclaimed Boston Symphony Orchestra premieres, making her the first successful female American composer of large-scale symphonic music.

Mozart’s Flute Quartet No. 1 in D Major displays his famed ability to showcase outstanding melodies. The piece also features the flute taking the lead while the strings add support.

Finally, Danish composer Carl Nielsen displays his connection to Nordic culture and folk traditions in String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 13.

The Spokane String Quartet and Pyke will be performing at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday. Adult tickets for $29 and senior tickets for $23 can be purchased through the venue website.