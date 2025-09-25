Suzanne Schmidt: Stronger penalties needed to curb violence around youth sports

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Suzanne Schmidt

With September here, schools are back in session. Our youth are scattered across soccer and football fields, as well as in gymnasiums throughout the state. While it is great to have our sports venues filled with young athletes, Washington continues to battle a shortage of sports officials, due in part to escalating violence in youth sports against referees.

According to a 2023 National Association of Sports Officials survey, 51% of male officials and 53% of female officials have felt unsafe or feared for their safety while officiating.

I would expect those types of percentages among law enforcement and first responders who risk their lives every day. Not from those who are refereeing sporting events. These individuals provide a valuable service by working at recreational sporting events for our young people and schools. Under no circumstances should we see an increase in violence and abuse from parents or spectators. No one wants to officiate sports when their personal safety is at risk.

According to the Washington Officials Association, in any given year, about 10% of their membership reflects first-year officials. However, only about one-third of those officials stay with officiating into year three.

That is why I am pushing legislation again that would improve safety for officials, school staff and students, by increasing penalties for intimidation, threats of force, or violence at school-related athletic activities.

In 2024, I successfully passed this legislation unanimously in the state House of Representatives; however, the bill ultimately died in the Senate.

I introduced a similar measure last session. It cleared both the House Community Safety and Appropriations committees. However, the bill did not receive a full vote in the House of Representatives.

Getting this bill over the goal line is long overdue. The story behind this legislation is what happened to my friend and former referee Bob West. He was the victim of an attack by a high school athlete while refereeing a wrestling match more than 30 years ago. He continues to live with lifelong disabilities because of the head injury he sustained in the attack.

These attacks are not uncommon. There needs to be a deterrence for the behaviors we are seeing at sporting events in the bleachers, on the sidelines or courtside. According to the NASO survey, 68% of sports officials feel that sportsmanship is getting worse.

Officials believe that a safe environment and sportsmanship are key elements to people sticking around. The WOA membership was trending down before COVID and has not yet returned to pre-COVID numbers.

Official numbers would likely increase if we can provide them with a safe environment free from intimidating or harassing behavior. It is crucial to retain the referees we have and encourage our young people to get involved in officiating.

The absence of officials leads to game cancellations and fewer opportunities for our youth, leading to decreased participation. Sports keep our kids active and help them stay out of trouble. It teaches them teamwork and discipline, and even helps with stress and anxiety.

In my conversations with referees and school officials, some believe there are roadblocks, as well as confusion on what schools can or cannot do when an individual decides to verbally or physically attack an official. The end goal is to make it clear that poor, intimidating and threatening behavior will not be tolerated.

It is unfortunate that we need to consider such a law. Parents and spectators should be setting an example for our youth on how to conduct themselves and exhibit good sportsmanship. However, if this is what it takes to provide a safe environment to ensure we have officials to keep our youth on the fields and in the gyms, it is the right call.

Suzanne Schmidt, R-Spokane Valley, is serving her second term in the Washington state House of Representatives.