This day in history: Foley’s dizzy spells turned out to have a simple cause

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Tom Foley, the area’s U.S. House Representative, planned to return to work after he suffered dizzy spells and checked himself into Bethesda Naval Hospital earlier in the week.

“He’s completely fit,” said his assistant, Bill First. “He’s just fatigued. He was in Washington State a few days earlier and had a hectic schedule. He returned on an overnight flight, tried to work, but was too tired.”

Doctors diagnosed his condition as “complete fatigue.”

Foley was the chairman of the of the powerful House Agricultural Committee, and would later become Speaker of the House.

From 1925: Spokane had descended from a “clean city” to a “home of lawlessness” in only two years, said the president of the Spokane chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union .

“The mothers of Spokane aren’t going to stand by idly and see their boys and girls ruined,” she told the city’s prosecuting attorney. “We are disgusted with the city law enforcement. General conditions are worse.”

She said “the liquor situation” had become gradually worse. She also protested against cigarette advertising signs near public schools.

Few specific charges were made, beyond a general feeling that morals were lax and officials weren’t doing anything about it.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1789: U.S. Congress proposes the Bill of Rights.

1926: Henry Ford announces an 8-hour, 5-day workweek for workers at Ford Motor Company.

1981: Sandra Day O’Connor sworn in as first female Supreme Court justice.