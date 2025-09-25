Together through time: Friendships last from school years to senior years

Friends from Central Valley High School class of 1960 from left, Peggy Schoolcraft, Linda Strom, Ginger Carlson, Bette Cole and Edith Milanovich are photographed Friday during their class reunion at Darcy’s in Spokane Valley. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Revie)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

On Friday, members of the Central Valley High School class of 1960 met at Darcy’s Restaurant in Spokane Valley to celebrate their 65th reunion.

However, for four members of the class, it wasn’t really a reunion. They’ve been meeting monthly for lunch since 1982.

“It started with four couples,” recalled Ginger Carlson. “But the husbands soon got tired of hearing the girls chat!”

In high school, Carlson was a member of the Bearettes – a pep squad that supported Central Valley’s sports teams.

“We wore wool uniforms and they were so hot!”

Fellow Bearette, Linda Strom, remembers the uniforms well.

“We wore them when we marched in the Lilac Parades all through school,” she said.

1960 was an exciting year for the CV boys basketball team.

“We took second in state, and we all went together on the train,” Carlson recalled. “Linda’s dad was the coach.”

Strom’s father, Ray Thacker, coached for 32 years, compiling a record of 531 wins and 198 losses. He took Central Valley Bear teams to the state tournament 13 times.

Lest the train ride to the state tournament seem glamorous, Bette Cole clarified the adventure.

“They put us in a cattle car!” she said.

After high school, Cole married a military man and moved frequently, but kept in touch with Carlson by mail. She gladly joined the lunch group when her husband retired and they returned to Spokane.

Her favorite teacher was Mr. O’Regan, who taught English.

“He was funny,” Cole said. “I was shy and very bashful, and he encouraged me to come out of my shell. He said I was better at diagramming sentences than he was, so he’d have me come up and do it on the blackboard.”

For classmate Edie Milanovich, high school was all about sports, although for girls at the time, there weren’t many options available.

“I played badminton and tennis,” she said. “I was the GAA (Girls Athletic Association) Queen my senior year. No crown or sash, just my picture in the annual.”

High school fashion in 1960 bears little resemblance to what today’s girls wear to school.

“We wore dresses, no pants,” Milanovich said.

But just like today, certain brands were coveted.

“Everyone wanted a Jensen sweater and skirt,” Carlson said. “You were popular if you wore Jensen.”

The women attended the original school, built in 1927. The current school was built in 2002.

“Greenacres Middle School and North Pines students all went to CV,” Strom said. “We just meshed together like we’d been together forever.”

The number of luncheon attendees has grown and shrunk over the years.

Like Cole, Strom moved out of the area following high school.

“When we moved back in 1999, I just reconnected with them like I’d never been gone,” she said.

Milanovich echoed the sentiment.

“We have a lot of fun,” she said. “We really do. It’s a great group of gals.”

Cole agreed.

“We’ve been friends a long time – we’ve grown so close,” she said. “I look forward to our monthly meetings.”

They all do.

“We’re like sisters,” Carlson said. “When I went through cancer, they brought me stuff. We just take care of each other.”

The women are all in their early 80s and have faced losses and health issues, but their sense of fun persists.

“When we’re together, we giggle like a bunch of girls,” Strom said. “It’s wonderful when some of your best friends when you were young are your best friends when you are old.”