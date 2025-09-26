Gonzaga, Washington State women look to contend for WCC championship during last season as members

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Lisa Fortier directs her players during the second half of the WCC Tournament Semifinals against the Oregon State Beavers on Monday, Mar. 10, 2025, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. The Oregon State Beavers won the game 63-61. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

From staff reports

The final West Coast Conference women’s basketball schedule for Gonzaga and Washington State is set.

The conference on Friday announced an 18-game unbalanced schedule for the first time in league history – the final WCC season for the Bulldogs and Cougars before both leave for the Pac-12 in 2026-27.

The 18-game conference slate will be contested over 10 weeks, beginning Sunday, Dec. 28, and concluding Saturday, Feb. 28. Each of the 12 programs will play four opponents once and seven opponents twice.

Game times and television designations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Gonzaga

The Zags – winners of 19 of the last 21 regular-season titles – open with a pair of home games on Dec. 28 against Loyola Marymount and Dec. 30 against Pepperdine.

GU then hits the road for two games, visiting Seattle on Jan. 2 and Santa Clara on Jan. 4.

After a bye on Jan. 8, the Zags return home for three straight games, hosting Portland (Jan. 10), San Francisco (Jan. 15) and San Diego (Jan. 17). The team travels to Oregon State on Jan. 22 before a bye on Jan. 24.

Gonzaga closes January at San Francisco (Jan. 29) and Washington State (Jan. 31). The Bulldogs return home to host Oregon State (Feb. 5) and Pacific (Feb. 7), before traveling to San Diego (Feb. 12) and LMU (Feb. 14).

The Zags round out February with four key matchups: WSU at home (Feb. 19), a road trip to Pacific (Feb. 21), a home date with Saint Mary’s (Feb. 26) and the regular-season finale at Portland (Feb. 28).

Washington State

WSU opens at home with Pepperdine on Dec. 28 and LMU on Dec. 30.

The Cougars hit the road at Portland (Jan. 2) and Seattle (Jan. 4) before returning to Pullman to take on Oregon State (Jan. 8) and Santa Clara (Jan. 10).

The team’s first road-home split of the year starts at Saint Mary’s (Jan. 15) and ends at home against San Francisco (Jan. 17). WSU will have only one game the following week, at Pacific on Jan. 22 before its first bye weekend.

The Cougars play at Santa Clara (Jan. 29) and home against Gonzaga (Jan. 31) before hitting the road at San Diego (Feb. 5) and Pepperdine (Feb. 7).

A home game against Portland on Feb. 12 is followed by the Cougs’ final bye, and then the team takes off for its last road trip of the season at GU (Feb. 19) and Oregon State (Feb. 21).

WSU will wrap up the regular season at home against Seattle on Feb. 26 and Saint Mary’s on Feb. 28.

WCC Tournament

The WCC Championships take place March 5-10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.