Gunman in deadly NFL headquarters shooting had CTE, medical examiner says

By Tyler Dragon USA Today

The gunman who killed four people at the New York headquarters of the NFL had low-stage CTE, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Friday.

“Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent. The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria,” the office said in a statement.

“CTE may be found in the brains of decedents with a history of repeated exposure to head trauma,” the statement continued. “The science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.”

The medical examiner’s office had previously stated that the gunman, Shane Tamura, died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The pathologists, in the latest statement, do not say whether CTE played a role.

The NFL said in its own statement, “We continue to grieve the senseless loss of lives, and our hearts remain with the victims’ families and our dedicated employees.”

“There is no justification for the horrific acts that took place,” the NFL statement continued. “As the medical examiner notes ‘the science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.’”

The 27-year-old former high school football player shot himself in the chest after killing Aland Etienne, Wesley LePatner, Julia Hyman and New York police officer Didarul Islam at the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper.

Police found a three-page note in Tamura’s pocket claiming he had a traumatic brain injury. He blamed the NFL for what he said was “concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits.”

Elsewhere, Tamura wrote: “Study my brain please. I’m sorry.”

Investigators believe the gunman, who drove from Las Vegas to New York, targeted the NFL headquarters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gunman in deadly NFL headquarters shooting had CTE, medical examiner says

Reporting by Tyler Dragon, USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect