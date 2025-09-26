Katia Passerini inaugurated as Gonzaga president, the first woman in university’s 137-year history

As she gave her first official address as Gonzaga University’s new president, Katia Passerini said she had visualized delivering this exact speech throughout her entire professional life.

“I have played this moment in my head for so long,” she told the crowd gathered at McCarthey Athletic Center.

To the students at her inauguration, Passerini said she hopes her experience might represent a lesson in visualizing where they want to be in life and then achieving it.

In many ways, it was a moment for Passerini that may not have been possible in another time and place. She is the 27th president of Gonzaga and the first woman to hold the post.

A native of Italy, Passerini first came to the United States for graduate school and has since led several Catholic universities in the United States. Most recently, she served as provost of New Jersey’s Seton Hall University. She replaces former President Thayne McCulloh, who served in the role for 16 years.

While reciting her oaths of office, Passerini was presented with a medallion engraved with Gonzaga’s seal.

“It is the symbol of the authority entrusted to the president of Gonzaga University. It represents both the responsibility of leadership and the enduring mission of this institution,” said Michael Reilly, chairman of Gonzaga’s board of trustees.

While being serenaded by traditional hymns performed by the university’s choir and band, Passerini promised to uphold the Jesuit ideal of education.

“Those who put down weapons and military missions to be a soldier of God and establish educational practices and the pedagogy that transcends time and place have a way of leading and seeing God in all things,” she said. “Grit, determination and tenacity. That’s what makes us Jesuit.”

Joining the ceremony was Sister Raffaella Petrini, president of the governorate of Vatican City. Appointed by Pope Francis, Petrini is the head of Vatican City’s civil government and currently the highest-serving woman in the Catholic church.

“Katia and I are the first women presidents in the history of our institutions, which we love and serve with gratitude and dedication,” Petrini said. “We both firmly believe that collaboration, teamwork, loyalty and transparency are the foundational pillars of human-centered organizations.”

Gonzaga sophomore Aiden Rodriquez said being in the presence of someone so close to the Pope was a “very cool and unique experience.”

“It made me really excited,” he said of Passerini’s inauguration and stewardship of Gonzaga. “She seems really invested in our education and helping young people like me cultivate a better future for ourselves.”

Passerini does face some discord from Gonzaga students. Several student activists staged a protest outside the McCarthey Athletic Center urging Passerini to divest the university from companies that sell munitions to Israel.

Passerini said she was looking forward to working with students toward the betterment of Gonzaga.

“I do not know precisely what the future will look like, but I’m here, committed to building it together with discernment and hope,” she said.