Mt. Spokane QB Cade Strocsher finds Rock Franklin for late TD in comeback win over Mead

Mead cheerleaders enter the field before the Panther football team during the annual Battle of the Bell rivalry high school football game with Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium in Mead, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

It’s rare that rivalry games ever include the true measurables of the opponents.

Predictably, the Battle of the Bell on Friday had no regard for how good the in-district rivals truly are.

In a game that seemed to be controlled by Mead, the Mt. Spokane Wildcats found enough offense in the end for a 16-14 upset in a Greater Spokane League game Friday before a standing-room-only crowd at Union Stadium.

On fourth down at Mead’s 13-yard line, Mt. Spokane junior quarterback Cade Strocsher tossed a perfect pass just beyond a Mead defender into the awaiting arms of sophomore receiver Rock Franklin for the game-winning touchdown with 18.4 seconds remaining.

Strocsher was named the Great American Rivalry Series most valuable player. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 169 yards.

Mead (3-1) led the whole game until it didn’t. The Panthers were seemingly just one sustained drive away from putting Mt. Spokane (3-1) away late.

For Mt. Spokane, it was a gutty performance. The Wildcats played 4A powers Gonzaga Prep and Mead in back-to-back weeks.

As it turned out, Mt. Spokane shut out the Panthers in the second half after putting up little fight in the first half.

Mead did not get anywhere near the end zone in the second half.

It was apparent that Mt. Spokane’s offensive strategy in the second half was to somehow get the ball in space to the Franklin brothers – Rashad and Rock.

Mead held Mt. Spokane to just 50 yards rushing over four quarters. But a couple of big third-down conversions – coupled with the final big play – assisted the Wildcats.

Panthers running back Max Faagau was a standout playing on both sides of the ball. He made an impact on defense and rushed for 97 tough yards on 18 carries.

Mead dominated the first half and finally was rewarded with a second touchdown just before halftime.

The Panthers had 187 yards of total offense. They limited Mt. Spokane to six yards rushing on 12 carries and just 72 yards of total offense.

Mead scored on the game’s fifth play when quarterback Landon Thomas threw a 60-yard bomb to wide open Lee Colomb. The point-after kick failed and the Panthers led 6-0.

The Wildcats cut the lead in half when completed a 16-play series with a 25-yard field goal from Andrew Thomas with 6:05 left in the second quarter.

Mead put together an 11-play possession moments later, culminating with a 12-yard touchdown run by Faagau. A two-point conversion made it 14-3 with 1:27 remaining before halftime.

That’s where the score would stand at intermission.

The Panthers must find some answers on offense before they match up with league favorite Gonzaga Prep.

Mead faces Ferris on Thursday while Mt. Spokane takes on University on Friday.