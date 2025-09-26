Netanyahu visit sparks New York City protests

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally near UN headquarters, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly, at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in New York City, Friday. (Reuters )

By Kanishka Singh Reuters

Thousands of protesters against Israel’s war in Gaza marched in New York City on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited to address the U.N. General Assembly.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, wore keffiyeh scarves and carried banners reading “Free Palestine,” “stop starving Gaza” and “Arms embargo now,” video showed.

They gathered in Times Square, across town from the United Nations building, before marching to the U.N.

“Netanyahu you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” they chanted.

In his Friday U.N. address, Netanyahu denounced Western countries for embracing Palestinian statehood. Many delegates exited the hall when he took stage.

Images of starving Palestinians have sparked outrage against Israel’s assault on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of people and internally displaced Gaza’s entire population. Multiple rights experts say it amounts to genocide.

Israel rejects that and calls its actions self-defense after the October 2023 attack led by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and in which more than 250 were taken hostage.

President Donald Trump, a Netanyahu ally, has cracked down on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, arresting protesters and attempting deportations.

Israel’s conduct in Gaza has also been a topic in New York City’s mayoral race. Pro-Palestinian mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani denounced Netanyahu’s visit while Eric Adams, the current mayor, said he was “proud to meet” Netanyahu.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman