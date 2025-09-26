Orchard Prairie School District asks voters to renew levy

By James Hanlon For The Spokesman-Review

A tiny K-7 school district northeast of Spokane is asking for a modest replacement levy on the Nov. 4 ballot after voters approved a $6.2 million bond this spring to build a new school.

The educational programs and operation levy supports a range of programs not fully funded by the state. About 80 students attend Orchard Prairie School.

Although the proposed amount is the same as the current levy, the rate will be slightly lower because of increased property values in the district, Superintendent and Principal Joseph Beckford said.

The two-year levy would collect $225,000 per year. The estimated rate would be $1.18 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2026 and $1.15 in 2027. The current rate is $1.22.

Combined with the bond, property owners would pay a total rate of about $3.23 next year, which is less than in neighboring districts.

“I applaud the support to help pass the bond knowing what the increase would be,” Beckford said.

The levy helps fund special education, some staff positions, classroom supplies, and facilities maintenance and utilities. It also underwrites students when they attend high school out of the district.

Beckford said it is difficult for taxpayers to be taxed twice: first by the state, then again locally. But the local levy is necessary to cover everything the state requires, like benchmark testing.

“So, it’s really a critical part of our funding,” Beckford said.

While the bond required 60% of the vote to pass, the levy only requires a 50% majority. The bond passed with 65% of the vote in April after failing with 53% last year.