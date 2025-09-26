Spokane Chiefs 2025-26 season preview: Forward Mathis Preston grows into more prominent role in draft-eligible season

Spokane Chiefs’ Mathis Preston stands for a portrait after practice with his Chiefs teammates Thursday in the Spokane Arena. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

The nature of junior hockey as a developmental level means that when players age out or move up to professional or collegiate hockey, a new group of players are thrust into the spotlight.

It’s part of the growth process. Younger players want to follow in the footsteps of their former teammates making names for themselves at a new level, all with the same desire to someday play in the NHL.

The select few who are chosen in the summer’s NHL draft get to participate in NHL training camps in the fall and bring that experience back to their junior teams. The Chiefs had several miss camp and the first week of the season.

One of the Spokane Chiefs players who expects to hear his name called in next year’s draft – perhaps even in the first round – is forward Mathis Preston.

Preston, who was the Chiefs first-round pick – No. 3 overall – in the 2023 Western Hockey League prospects draft, had an impressive rookie year last season, scoring 23 goals with 22 assists in 54 games.

His performance elevated when the games meant even more – he had nine goals and seven assists in 20 playoff games, helping fuel the Chiefs run through the postseason and earn the Western Conference championship before falling in the WHL finals in five games to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Preston spent much of last season on the third line and rarely saw time on the first power play unit. With WHL All-Stars Berkly Catton, Shea Van Olm, Andrew Cristall and Brayden Crampton doing the heavy lifting last season with the man advantage, the bulk of Preston’s points came at full-strength.

But all that will change this season. Cristall, Van Olm and Crampton have moved on. Catton is still in NHL camp with the Seattle Kraken.

Through the first two games of the season, Preston has been on the Chiefs’ top line with Brodie Gillespie and Chase Harrington and has registered two goals and four assists to lead the team in scoring.

Preston just wants to take advantage of whatever opportunity presents itself.

“I haven’t thought about (playing on the top line) that much. I’m kind of just taking it day by day,” he said. “Obviously, being a 17-year-old, you move up the lineup with a bunch of guys leaving. So taking that bigger role this year, yeah, I’m gonna just try to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Preston, Gillespie and Harrington are draft eligible next summer and looking to impress, and everyone will be quick to say that priority No. 1 is helping the Chiefs get back to the WHL playoffs.

But the draft is always looming.

“I think it’s always in the back your mind. It’s hard not to think about it, but I think you just have to try to enjoy it,” Preston said. “We play for the love of the game, not for the draft or whatever.

“But of course, it’s in the back your mind. It’s a pretty big steppingstone for every young player’s career. You kind of just have to carry yourself as a pro as much as you can.”

Preston knows that roles for the returning players – on and off the ice – will change.

“I think all the young guys are trying to prove themselves,” Preston said. “I think it brings a competitiveness to practice every day.”

With a full season of WHL experience under his belt, Preston will be looked to by this year’s crop of rookies as more of a leader.

“I think this year, coming as a 17-year-old, I definitely wanted to take a step in my leadership role here. Be more of a leader for the young guys,” he said. “Feels like yesterday I was 15 at camp. So I’m just trying to be a good example for them and be a role model for them.”

Preston didn’t have much time off over the summer. He, along with teammate goalie Carter Esler, suited up for Team Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, in August. Gillespie helped Team USA win gold at the tournament.

“It was amazing just being over there,” Preston said. “Not the result we wanted, obviously, but it was awesome time. Being over there new coaches and just playing for your country is such an honor always.”

There are plenty who expect the Chiefs to make another deep run in the postseason. In the Canadian Hockey League preseason rankings, the Chiefs took the No. 3 spot – the highest WHL team on the list.

“You see that stuff on social media. … I think it’s a little bit early for the rank, to be honest with you,” Preston said. “There’s a whole bunch of different guys playing in different lineups. Some teams have their full lineup, some could have a bunch of young guys trying to crack the squad.”

Yet, he thinks the experience the younger players got last year in the long postseason can’t help but carry over to this season.

“Going all the way (to the WHL finals), definitely for the young guys moving up here it’s a lot of confidence knowing that you can play against the best competition,” Preston said. “Going that far, everyone knows now what it takes to go for a big playoff run like that. So I think coming into this year, everyone’s just trying to go for more.”