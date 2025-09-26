Students charged with hate crimes after police say they threw pork in Jewish frat house

By Jeanine Santucci USA Today

Two students at Syracuse University in New York are being charged with hate crimes after being accused of tossing a bag of pork into a Jewish fraternity home during a celebration for the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, authorities said.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, a student who is not part of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity entered the house and threw a clear plastic bag with meat later identified as pork in it inside the residence while fraternity members were gathered for the celebration, the students said, according to the Syracuse Police Department. The student then got into a car driven by a second student and the two fled, the university said.

Both students were “quickly apprehended” by campus officers and taken into custody. The students, identified by police as Kyle Anderson and Samuel Patten, both 18, were each charged with burglary in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal nuisance in the second degree, police said.

According to the district attorney, Patten is accused of throwing the pork and entering the house, and Anderson is accused of driving the car. An attorney listed in court records as representing Anderson had no comment, and an attorney for Patten didn’t immediately respond to a request from USA TODAY.

“Tonight’s incident as reported to us is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all. It will not be tolerated at Syracuse University,” Chief Student Experiences Officer Allen Groves said in a statement.

The two students face the hate crime charges because the fraternity is known to be historically Jewish, the incident happened during a Jewish holiday celebration, and “the food thrown being pork with obvious religious implications to the Jewish faith,” according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick.

“This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such. It will be treated for what it is, a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY.

Both men were bailed out of jail, Fitzpatrick’s office said. Court records show they have court appearances scheduled Sept. 29.

The two students will also be referred for disciplinary action pending investigation by the school, Groves said.

This article originally appeared on USA Today