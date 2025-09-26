Washington State men begin last season in West Coast Conference at Portland on Dec. 28

From staff reports

The Washington State men’s basketball team finally knows its West Coast Conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Well, for the most part.

The WCC announced matchups – with specific dates for some games still to come – for the 2025-26 season on Friday. For WSU, it’s the final conference schedule before the team departs – along with Gonzaga and Oregon State – for the reconstructed Pac-12 in 2026-27.

This season, the Cougars will play seven home-and-away series with two only-home opponents and two only-away opponents to make up the 18-game schedule.

Wazzu opens at Portland on Dec. 28 – a matchup between coach David Riley and Portland’s Shantay Legans, both former Eastern Washington coaches. The Cougars follow with a road game at Seattle U on Dec. 30.

WSU opens at home with games on Jan. 2 against Loyola Marymount and Jan. 4 against OSU. The final conference game with a definitive date is Saturday, Jan. 10, when WSU visits Saint Mary’s.

The remaining 13 WCC games have a tentative date range, with conference games primarily contested on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but keeping date flexibility to coincide with TV opportunities.

Weekday games will be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, and weekend games will be played on Saturdays or Sundays. The full schedule of game dates along with broadcast information will be announced later this fall, following the completion of national television selections with the conference’s partners, ESPN and CBS Sports Network.

The Cougars will play host to Gonzaga between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 before visiting San Francisco (Jan. 17 or 18) and San Diego (Jan. 20-22).

WSU returns to play host to Pepperdine the weekend of Jan. 24, beginning a three-game home stand. The Cougars play host to Seattle U (Jan. 27-29) and Portland (Jan. 31-Feb. 1).

WSU plays at OSU (Feb. 3-5) before returning home to face Santa Clara (Feb. 7-8).

Following that, WSU faces GU in Spokane between Feb. 10-12, followed by home games against Pacific (Feb. 17-19) and Saint Mary’s (Feb. 21-22).

WSU concludes the season on the road at LMU (Feb. 24-26) and at Pepperdine (Feb. 28-March 1).

The WCC Tournament returns to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for the 18th consecutive year. The 12-team tournament will be held from March 5-10.