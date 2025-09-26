Week 4 prep football roundup: Gonzaga Prep cruises to win in matchup of unbeaten GSL programs

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League.

In a matchup of unbeaten programs, Gonzaga Prep showed why it’s still the top dog in the Greater Spokane League.

The visiting Bullpups rode the ground game and cruised to a 31-14 win over league foe Cheney on Friday night.

Tailback Jimmy Grainger rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns to pace G-Prep (4-0, 4-0), which built a 24-0 lead in the first half. Bullpups quarterback Sam Kincaid found Isaiah Docken for a touchdown late in the second before Cheney (3-1, 3-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter.

The Bullpups held Cheney to under 200 yards of offense. Blackhawks quarterback Connor Collins completed 17 of 21 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Gonzaga Prep has outscored its opponents 168-44 this season. The Bullpups are widely considered a top-five team in the state at the 4A level, per several power rankings.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 48, Ferris 6: Joseph Rock completed 6 of 8 passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns along with two rushing scores as the visiting Bears (1-3, 1-3) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-4). Noah Krogh had four catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns for CV. Z’Khari Burgess rushed for 98 yards for Ferris.

GSL 2A

Rogers 20, North Central 6: Roman Gumm rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Jerry Allen added 113 yards and another score on the ground as the visiting Pirates (3-1, 2-0) downed the Wolfpack (1-3, 0-2).

West Valley 21, Pullman 3: The visiting Eagles (3-1, 1-0) recorded 349 yards of offense and held the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-1) to 122 total yards.

East Valley 26, Deer Park 13: The visiting Knights (2-2) beat the Stags (1-3).

Nonleague

Omak 42, Clarkston 0: Payton Smith rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns and Omak’s defense collected five interceptions as the Pioneers (2-2) beat the visiting Bantams (0-4).