Prep roundup: Nora Cullen lifts Mead girls soccer; Gonzaga Prep wins gold bracket at Sheridan-Welch volleyball tourney

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep won the gold bracket at the 30th annual Sheridan-Welch volleyball tournament, played at Shadle Park, Rogers, Lewis and Clark and Ferris High Schools.

Sixty-four teams from across Washington, Idaho and Alaska participated in the two-day event. The tournament honors legendary coaches Linda Sheridan of Shadle Park and Buzzie Welch of Lewis and Clark.

G-Prep defeated Wenatchee in the gold bracket final, while Post Falls defeated Mt. Spokane in the gold consolation.

Sehome defeated Eastmont in the silver bracket final and Cheney beat Shadle Park in the silver consolation. West Valley (Yakima) defeated Davenport in the bronze bracket final and Lakeland defeated Eisenhower in the bronze consolation.

Girls soccer

Mead 2, Kamiakin 1: Nora Cullen scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute and the visiting Panthers (4-2-3) defeated the Braves (6-2) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Sadie Miller scored the equalizer for Mead just a few minutes earlier. Goalie Myleah Puletasi made five saves for the Panthers.

