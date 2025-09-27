Velocity clinch playoff spot, lose to Greenville Triumph

From Staff Reports

Chapa Herrera converted a first-half penalty kick, and Greenville Triumph topped Spokane Velocity 1-0 in a USL League One match at ONE Spokane Stadium Saturday.

In the 36th minute, Velocity defender Jalen Crisler fouled Rodrigo Robles in the penalty area.

On the PK, Herrera sent the ball straight down the center of the frame, but goalkeeper Carlos Merancio dove to the right side, and the game-winning goal extended Spokane’s winless streak to four games.

Despite the loss, with four weeks left in the USL League One regular season, Spokane Velocity (12-6-7) clinched a postseason bid for the second consecutive year, thanks to an Antelope Valley loss to FC Naples.