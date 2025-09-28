Bad Bunny tapped to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

By Brendan Morrow USA Today

Bad Bunny is headed to the Super Bowl.

The Puerto Rican singer, 31, has been tapped as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026. The news was announced Sunday, Sept. 28, during the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The announcement, shared by Bad Bunny, the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation, features the musician sitting on a goal post on a beach as his song “Callaíta” plays.

Before Sunday night’s big reveal, it had been rumored that Taylor Swift might strengthen her NFL ties by headlining the 2026 Super Bowl. Responding to speculation, however, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the “Today” show that he couldn’t “tell you anything about” it but that “it’s a maybe.”

The Super Bowl halftime show was most recently headlined by Kendrick Lamar in February. The rapper delivered an electrifying performance that featured Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam and tennis legend Serena Williams. Lamar’s set included his massively popular song “Not Like Us,” a diss track directed at Drake.

Lamar “defied conventions, dazzled with metaphoric wordplay and jabbed the ears of those who scowled at the idea of a rapper headlining solo,” USA TODAY music writer Melissa Ruggieri said. SZA also joined the rapper during the performance.

The prior year, Usher headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024. He brought out Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am., Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris as special guests. In 2023, Rihanna took the stage and revealed she was pregnant with her second child. And in 2022, the halftime show featured performances by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Lamar.

Other halftime show performers in recent years have included The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.

The 2026 Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 8. The game will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Who’s performed at the Super Bowl halftime show? Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, more

Kendrick Lamar (2025) Usher (2024) Rihanna (2023) Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige featuring 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak (2022) The Weeknd (2021) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muniz (2020) Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi (2019) Justin Timberlake featuring The Tennessee Kids (2018) Lady Gaga (2017) Coldplay featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars (2016)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bad Bunny tapped to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Reporting by Brendan Morrow, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect