Europe retains the Ryder Cup by holding on at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – For two years, the Americans were meticulous in their Ryder Cup preparations, laying out the golf course, building a team, perfecting their pairings. Over three days at Bethpage Black, their European counterparts dismantled those efforts methodically and, for the U.S. team, devastatingly.

The European team secured the win in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon on Long Island, toppling the Americans and retaining the Ryder Cup. The Europeans’ strong three-day performance marked the first time since 2012 that a visiting team was able to win or retain the Ryder Cup on foreign soil.

Starting the day facing a daunting seven-point deficit, the Americans turned in an impressive showing in Sunday’s singles matches and closed the gap by taking down European giants. Down went Justin Rose, then Tommy Fleetwood, then Jon Rahm and then Rory McIlroy.

The longest of long shots had seized the momentum and at one point closed the European lead to 13½-10½. But late in the afternoon, Shane Lowry managed to close a two-hole deficit over the final four holes against Russell Henley, securing a tie and the last half-point the Europeans needed to retain with a 6-foot putt on No. 18.

“That was the hardest couple of hours in my whole life,” Lowry said through tears. “Honestly, I can’t believe that putt went in.”

Europe raced out to a historic two-day lead, winning the event’s first four sessions – a first for a visiting team – as the Americans got little production from their biggest stars. By Sunday morning, thanks to the strong play of McIlroy and Co., what had been one of the most anticipated Ryder Cups instead was turning into one of the most anticlimactic.

But the Americans showed signs of life early, posting the day’s first three wins. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas sank birdie putts on the 18th hole to break late ties in their matches. The seven-point deficit had shrunk to 12-8 with eight matches still underway.

Young, a Ryder Cup rookie, toppled Rose, 1 up, by sinking a 12-footer on the final hole, somehow turning up the volume even more for the boisterous Long Island crowd. Young and Xander Schauffele finished with 3-1 marks at Bethpage; Schauffele topped Rahm in singles, 4 and 3.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked player who lost all four of his matches on the first two days, finally put a point on the board for the United States, topping McIlroy, 1 up, to inject more drama into a tense day.

Never short on theatrics, fellow American Bryson DeChambeau trailed Matt Fitzpatrick by five through seven holes but clawed his way back. He finished with a tie, earning the Americans another half-point.

The Europeans turned in solid performances across the board – and did so in a hostile environment. Playing in his fourth Ryder Cup, Fleetwood won all four of his team matches before dropping his singles match to Thomas. McIlroy finished with 3½ points; Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton had three wins apiece in the first two days.

Winning the Ryder Cup on the road has become increasingly difficult. No visiting squad had been victorious on foreign soil since the Europeans eked out a win at Medinah Country Club in 2012. But the home-field advantage – including a preferred course layout and a partisan crowd – has become more pronounced with each passing competition. The host country, in fact, had won by at least five points in each of the past five tournaments.

Until Sunday.

To secure the Ryder Cup, the Europeans had to barrel through not only the top U.S. golfers but also a passionate – and at times unruly – Long Island crowd. The galleries at Bethpage these past three days have been loud and lewd, showering insults and profanities on the visiting Europeans. At times, they crossed the line, even shouting during players’ backswings or as they stood over putts.

Some three dozen uniformed officers accompanied McIlroy and Lowry’s group in their Saturday afternoon match, at times forming a barrier between the fans and the players. The crowd was particularly rough on McIlroy again Sunday as the 36-year-old Northern Irishman battled Scheffler.

The scoreboard changed Sunday before a shot was struck: Europe’s Viktor Hovland withdrew because of an injury. Under Ryder Cup rules, in the event of a withdrawal, the player’s match is treated as a tie and each team earns a half-point. That gave Europe a 12-5 edge and meant the visitors began play Sunday needing just two points to retain the Ryder Cup or 2½ to win it outright.