Friday Night (High)lights: Mt. Spokane bounces back with signature win in rivalry game; league races thicken

Since becoming the paper’s high school sports editor in 2017, I can count on one hand the number of times I have had to miss Friday night football. Last week was one of those times, as I traveled to the fine state of Minnesota to witness my best friend’s wedding.

There are only so many games in a season, and I hate missing one.

Thankfully, veteran reporter Greg Lee – who had my job for 32-plus years before me – was able to step in and handle the game of the week. Since returning to The Spokesman as a correspondent a couple of years ago, Greg has been invaluable covering the top 2A game each week, reporting on running sports and working on the desk (among other responsibilities).

Good help is hard to find. But great help – versatile, experienced help – is next to impossible to find in this business anymore.

Lucky for me (and you!), Colton Clark, who used to cover WSU sports for the paper, now manages the Friday night football scoreboard and roundup for us in addition to his new gig as a copy editor. And former page designer and editor Madison McCord is a trusted correspondent and photographer for volleyball, wrestling and other sports when needed.

And I would be remiss if I did not mention my wife, Cheryl, who is in her second year handling prep schedules, scores and roundups during the week – on top of her regular gig as a pro photographer. Having her in that role has given me so many hours of my life back.

It’s nice to know that if I have to be away, there are folks that have my back so that our coverage doesn’t miss a beat.

Now that I’m back, let’s take a closer look at what happened around the Greater Spokane League in Week 4.

The bell tolls

We’ve all heard the old axiom about throwing out the records when traditional rivals face each other. In our area, that applies nowhere more appropriately than with the Battle of the Bell.

We saw it again last week in the 28th edition. Mead entered on a big-time roll, winning its first three games by a combined score of 131-21. On the other side, Mt. Spokane came in with a bruised ego, having been dominated in all three phases of the game in a 48-30 loss to Gonzaga Prep.

But as we’ve seen time and again in this series between school district rivals, this game takes on a life of its own.

The Panthers seemed to have an advantage during the game, but could ever supply the knockout punch.

The Wildcats stayed just close enough so that when opportunity presented itself late in the game, they were able to seize the day.

In the process, a burgeoning star might have played his best game yet. Mt. Spokane’s 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Cade Strocsher went 19 of 31 for 176 yards, leading his team on a late fourth quarter drive and showing great touch on a 13-yard touchdown toss to Rock Franklin with 24 seconds left in the game.

Champs roll

Gonzaga Prep built a 24-0 lead before a couple of Cheney touchdowns in the fourth quarter made the 31-14 final score look a little more respectable.

The Bullpups went right at the middle of the Blackhawks defense, as dive back Jimmy Grainger was the key weapon, running for 74 yards with three touchdowns.

G-Prep has so many ways on offense to beat teams, and Grainger pounding it up the middle loosens things up for everyone else.

The Bullpups are averaging 42 points per game, but have just one TD in the fourth quarter. They have allowed just three points in the first three quarters of games before using backups mostly in the fourth quarter.

Cheney takes its first loss, but with a win over Lewis and Clark in Week 1, the Blackhawks are in a great position to qualify for the postseason for the first time since moving up to 3A in 2020.

Thick in the middle

The top of the 4A/3A division is pretty well defined, but the middle is murky – especially since the playoff situation still hasn’t been finalized by District 6 officials.

In 3A, University (2-2), Central Valley (1-3), Ridgeline (1-3) and Shadle Park (1-3) are all within a game of each other for third place.

U-Hi seems to hold the advantage at this point – with wins over CV and Shadle – and the Titans host Ridgeline in Week 7.

Tops in 2A

Rogers stayed undefeated in-league with a 20-6 win over North Central. For all the speed and skill the Pirates possess on the outside, they have been relying heavily on the run game the past few weeks – with senior Roman Gumm paving the way.

Gumm carried 20 times for 121 yards and a score against NC, and 17 times for 156 yards with a TD in Rogers’ rout of Clarkston the previous week. Fellow senior Jerry Allen has been a three-way impact for the Pirates as well, with TDs rushing, receiving and returning.

West Valley picked up its first league win, rolling Pullman 21-3. The Eagles fed junior running back Elijah Newman 26 times for 168 yards with two scores.

The Pirates and Eagles play in the late game at ONE Spokane Stadium Friday in what will be a critical tiebreaker .

Surprise contender

East Valley doubled up Deer Park 26-13 to move to 2-0 in league, matching Rogers at the top of the 2A division. Like Cheney in the upper division, the Knights are enjoying their best season in several years – they came into the season with three league wins the past three years.

They’ll host winless Pullman this week, then they have a tough road nonleague game at undefeated 1A Colville in Week 6. They close the season with back-to-back home games against Rogers and West Valley, which will ultimately determine the 2A playoff participants.