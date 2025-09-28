Lola Young shares update after collapsing on stage at All Things Go

Brendan Morrow USA Today

Lola Young is speaking out after collapsing on stage at the All Things Go music festival.

The “Messy” singer, 24, was performing at the festival in New York on Saturday, when she appeared to suffer a medical emergency. In videos captured by fans and shared on social media, Young was seen falling backward on the stage during a performance of her song “Conceited.” Her team rushed to help as the song abruptly cut off.

Young later addressed fans in a message in her Instagram Stories.

“For anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now,” she wrote on Sept. 27. “Thank you for all of your support.”

Prior to the incident, Young told the crowd that performing at the festival was a “beautiful experience” after a “tricky couple of days,” according to a video shared by People.

“Sometimes, life can really make you feel like you can’t continue,” she said. “But you know what? Today, I woke up and I made the decision to come here. I wanted to perform, and I don’t want to wallow in my sadness.”

Young was also scheduled to perform at the All Things Go festival in Columbia, Maryland, on Sept. 28 but announced on Instagram that she would be dropping out of the event.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” she said. “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”

Young previously canceled a planned performance at We Can Survive, a concert to support mental wellbeing and suicide prevention, in New Jersey on Sept. 26. In a since-expired Instagram Story, the singer’s manager, Nick Shymansky, said that “Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe,” according to Billboard and Deadline.

Young is best known for her hit song “Messy” off her second studio album “This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway,” released in 2024. In April, she performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She also performed on the Extended Play Stage at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, and she recently sat down with Seth Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night” on Sept. 23.

The Brit Award nominee has previously opened up about being diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a mental health condition that, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “marked by a mix of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression, mania and a milder form of mania called hypomania.”

In an Instagram post in 2022, Young shared that she can’t “find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life.”

“I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning,” she wrote, adding, “I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower.”

This story has been updated to include additional information.

Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they text “HOME” to 741741.

