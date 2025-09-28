Pac-12 power rankings (Week 6): Washington State, San Diego State jump after road wins

Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Welcome to a new feature on the Hotline – an assessment of the eight teams in the rebuilt Pac-12 as if they were competing in the conference this season. We’ll even recognize one lucky team as the regular-season champion. The power rankings will be published each Sunday throughout the regular season. (Here are last week’s rankings).

Let’s get straight to the power rankings, which are unchanged at the top but revised in the middle.

(All times Pacific)

1. Fresno State (4-1)

Result: did not play

Up next: vs. Nevada (7:30 p.m. on CBSSN)

Comment: After hitting the road three times in five games, the Bulldogs leave The Valley just three times the rest of the way – and one of those trips is to San Jose State. The others: Colorado State and Boise State. (Previous: 1)

2. Texas State (3-1)

Result: did not play

Up next: at Arkansas State (1 p.m. on ESPNU)

Comment: Coach G.J. Kinne’s name has surfaced in connection with the Oklahoma State vacancy and will undoubtedly be tied to other openings after the season. The Bobcats face the same dilemma Oregon State (Jonathan Smith in 2023) and Washington State (Jake Dickert in 2024) encountered: The risk of losing your coach moves in lockstep with the win total. (Previous: 2)

3. Boise State (3-1)

Result: beat Appalachian State 47-14

Up next: at Notre Dame (12:30 p.m. on NBC)

Comment: This year’s version of the 2024 Oregon game is a must-stay-close affair for Boise State’s playoff pursuit. But the Irish are operating at a higher efficiency level currently than the Ducks were at the time of kickoff early last season. We don’t see the Broncos being within single digits at the final whistle. (Previous: 4)

4. Washington State (3-2)

Result: won at Colorado State 20-3

Up next: idle

Comment: The victory in Fort Collins was vital for creating manageable bowl math and for countering the narrative of a dilapidated defense. The Cougars gave up 118 points to North Texas and Washington but have allowed just 26 in their other three games. (Previous: 7)

5. San Diego State (3-1)

Result: won at Northern Illinois 6-3

Up next: vs. Colorado State (Friday at 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN)

Comment: With each passing result, the 36-13 loss at Washington State makes less sense. The Aztecs are stout enough defensively to contend for the Mountain West title, as long as the offense keeps turnovers to a minimum. (Previous: 5)

6. Utah State (3-2)

Result: lost at Vanderbilt 55-35

Up next: idle

Comment: The three-spot drop isn’t about the Aggies – losing by 20 at Vanderbilt isn’t the embarrassment it would have been a few years ago – so much as it’s about SDSU and WSU earning their way up the ladder with victories on the road. (Previous: 3)

7. Colorado State (1-3)

Result: lost to Washington State 20-3

Up next: at San Diego State (Friday at 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN)

Comment: We gave fairly serious consideration to slotting the Rams, who lost at home to UTSA last week, at the bottom of the power rankings. (Previous: 6)

8. Oregon State (0-5)

Result: lost to Houston 27-24

Up next: at Appalachian State (12:30 p.m. on ESPN+)

Comment: When your best performance of the season, by far, is an overtime loss at home to Houston, the bar is so low as to be grounded. But the Beavers nonetheless have something to build on as they head across the country. (Previous: 8)