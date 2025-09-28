Russell M. Nelson, president of Church of Latter-day Saints, dies at 101

By Kathryn Palmer USA Today

Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the oldest ever to lead the church, died late Saturday at his Salt Lake City home at the age of 101.

Nelson died shortly after 10 p.m. local time, according to a church statement, and is survived by his wife, Wendy; eight of his 10 children from his first marriage; 57 grandchildren; and more than 167 great-grandchildren.

Before joining church leadership, Nelson was a notable heart surgeon and performed the first open-heart surgery in Utah in 1955. He served on top boards and associations in the field during his career, including as president of the Utah State Medical Association and director of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and was known for helping develop an artificial heart and lung machine.

Nelson turned his attention to full-time church leadership in 1984, later joining the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the church’s second-highest governing body, and rising to take the helm as church president in January 2018.

Nelson’s tenure as president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was marked by several sweeping policy changes, as well as by a spree of new temple buildings.

In 2019, he rolled back a policy that labeled same-sex member couples “apostates” and that barred their minor children from religious rites.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Nelson, calling the church leader “sharp” and “engaged.”

“Russell had a remarkable life, pioneering life-saving heart surgery techniques and, of course, his ministry of many decades,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sept. 28. “He was a physician, literally and spiritually, and will be greatly missed!”

About 2% of American adults identify as Latter-day Saints, or Mormons, according to the Pew Research’s 2023-24 U.S. Religious Landscape Study. The majority of those members, 69%, live in the West, predominantly Utah, with the church’s global headquarters established in Salt Lake City in the mid-19th century.

