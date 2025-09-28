At least four victims, suspect dead in shooting at Mormon church in Michigan

Police, firefighters and EMS from multiple jurisdictions secure the scene of a shooting and structure fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday. (Tribune News Service )

By Beth LeBlanc and Ben Warren Detroit News

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Ten people were shot, at least two fatally, late Sunday morning at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc Township after a Genesee County man allegedly rammed his truck through the church’s entrance and opened fire.

A 40-year-old man, Thomas Jacob Sanford from Burton is accused of setting fire to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4285 McCandlish Road. After authorities responded to the scene, the suspect was killed at the church. Grand Blanc Township is about 50 miles north of Detroit.

“We do believe there were people up there that were near that fire, and they were unable to get out of the church,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye.

Two other bodies were later discovered in the remains of the fire.

Aerial photos taken early Sunday afternoon showed the church’s charred remains with a beige truck with two large American flags staked to the back near the front entrance. Much of the redbrick church appears to have been destroyed by the fire.

Renye initially confirmed one fatality from the shooting at a noon news conference but, later, in a social media post Sunday afternoon, the chief said that a second gunshot victim had died at a local hospital.

Renye said the shooting took place at about 10:25 a.m. Sunday, during a service when hundreds of people were inside.

Firefighters said on dispatch audio that they heard voices when the church roof collapsed, and they were going back in to get the people. They also warned that ammunition was going off inside.

A police officer from Grand Blanc Township and a conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources engaged in gunfire with the suspect and shot him, Renye said. The suspect used an assault rifle, he said.

“We’re going to find if there was a motive,” Renye said.

Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett was among those at the scene expressing shock.

“We are heartbroken. This kind of violence doesn’t happen in our community,” Bennett said.

Hospital caring for nine patients

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the Henry Ford Genesys Hospital system said it has cared for nine individuals injured in the church shooting and fire so far.

The hospital is fully staffed, according to the health system, “and we are grateful to our team members who continue to care for all our patients at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital.”

“Our hearts go out to our patients, their families, and the community–including the people worshipping when the tragic act of violence occurred,” the hospital system said.

The hospital was on lockdown most of the morning because of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m.

When asked whether striking nurses were turned away when they offered to help Sunday, the hospital system reiterated that the hospital was already fully staffed.

“We understand and appreciate the Teamsters’ instinct to care for their neighbors during this time of heartbreak, and we will not hesitate to reach out if we need additional assistance,” the health system said in a statement. “We look forward to coming together again soon to care for our community.”

Doug Andersen, a spokesman for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, called the incident a “tragic act of violence” and thanked emergency responders.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Reunification site





As authorities gathered on the scene with smoke still filling the air before noon Sunday, dozens of family members came together at a makeshift reunification site at a nearby movie theater on Holly Road across the street from the church. Some hugged one another and cried.

Nicole McDaniel of Grand Blanc was waiting outside Trillium Theater for her daughter, 8, who was in the church with a neighbor when the shooting happened.

“My neighbor just said she heard a big (boom) and she grabbed the girls,” McDaniel said.

A neighbor called her when they were out of the church, and she talked to her daughter.

“She’s just very traumatized; she didn’t say anything else,” McDaniel said.

Good Samaritans, meanwhile, brought bottles of water for the families and service dogs for emotional support.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an incident update on social media, saying “the entire church is on fire. … This is a dynamic scene.”

FBI on scene

Investigators from the FBI were on the scene of the shooting, bureau spokesman Jordan Hall said. Renye said as 100 FBI agents helped with the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media the bureau was tracking reports of the “horrific shooting and fire.”

“Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on social media that her “heart was breaking for the Grand Blanc community.

“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful for the first responders who took action quickly.”

Sen. John Cherry, D-Flint, issued a statement decrying the attack and saying he hoped the people of the community could support one another and heal.

“To terrorize people in a place of worship, where their hopes are highest and their faith strongest, is particularly sickening and has rocked our entire community,” Cherry said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald issued a statement calling gun violence “a public health crisis.”

“My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic shooting at Grand Blanc’s LDS church. But sympathy is not enough,” McDonald said. “We have an obligation to find solutions to this deadly problem, so that everyone can be safe at church, school, and other public places.”

U.S. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet, D-Bay City, said in a statement she was “beyond devastated by the shooting” and she is praying for the victims.

“This kind of violence in a place of worship is despicable,” McDonald Rivet said.

‘Be more Christlike’





The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township describes itself on its website as a place where “a community of people who are trying to be more Christlike” can “learn from each other.”

It’s unclear when the church was founded or how many members it has.

Its website says it offers two meeting times. The main meeting is called a sacrament meeting, which consists of songs, prayers, and sermons (or “talks”) given by different members of the congregation and take the sacrament (or Communion).

In addition to the sacrament meeting, there are a variety of other classes for both children and adults.

“There’s something for everyone from 18 months old and up! Each meet together for a lesson and discussion that are based on a different section of scripture each week,” according to the church’s website.

The shooting and fire in Grand Blanc is the latest to target a church in Michigan.

In late June, a man dressed in tactical gear with guns targeted a church in Wayne before he was killed by church security.

The shooting happened at CrossPointe Community Church. Brian Browning, who police say had an AR-15 style rifle, had more than a dozen fully loaded magazines and a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine before he was spotted by church staff and security and killed.

About 150 people were in attendance at the time of the incident, including many children.

After the shooting, Wayne police said Browning’s mother was a member of CrossPointe Community Church, and he attended services there a few times the past year.