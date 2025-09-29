Bigfoot researchers remember the late Dr. Jeff Meldrum at inaugural ‘SasqWatch’ event in Randle

Owen Sexton The Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.)

Sep. 29—Bigfoot believers and skeptics alike gathered and camped out last weekend in Randle for the East Lewis County Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural SasqWatch: Beyond the Footprint event.

The two-day event was originally scheduled to have 10 speakers from the Bigfoot research world, including Dr. Jeff Meldrum, an Idaho State University anthropology and anatomy professor known for his work with other Sasquatch researchers.

Meldrum died at the age of 67 on Sept. 9 after a brief battle with brain cancer, his obituary stated.

While the other speakers still gave their presentations, they all gathered for a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 27, to share their stories of working with Meldrum during the original time he was scheduled to speak to SasqWatch attendees.

“The thing about Jeff, for me, his contribution of course was tremendous. And it’s probably not going to be replaced in my lifetime, frankly, as far as his academia and his research,” local Bigfoot researcher and Ape Canyon historian Marc Myrsell said. “But one thing I think we should all strive for, is for me, Jeff was simply a very nice man … And I think we need a lot more of that.”

Shane Corson, a member of Olympic Project Bigfoot Research, also shared his thoughts.

“Dr. Meldrum, we became close enough that (he) said, ‘Just call me Jeff.’ But he earned the title of doctor and has done so much for the Sasquatch community as a whole that I always called him Dr. Meldrum,” Corson said. “… As Marc pointed out, he’s irreplaceable.”

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Meldrum attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he attained both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in zoology. From there, he attended the State University of New York, Stoneybrook, where he earned a PhD in anatomical sciences.

During Meldrum’s speaking time, a video was played featuring tributes from Bigfoot researchers across the nation who shared both their condolences and stories of their time working alongside Meldrum.

“It’s really hard to find words after that. I’m a Texan, and normally that is not a problem, I can talk all day,” Offroad X-Files podcast host Jimmy Toungate said. “But what everybody felt about this great man, is he was kind, generous, respectful, adored by so many and was a huge loss. But we’ll continue on.”

Along with getting to listen to presentations from Sasquatch researchers and getting to talk to them and ask questions, attendees also enjoyed a live concert performed by Michael Ray Hall and the One Shot! band, a “SasqTrot” 5K fun run, a “SasqToss” cornhole tournament and more.