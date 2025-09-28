Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas shows due to ‘health challenges’

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Dolly Parton said Sunday she must postpone her December Las Vegas residency because of “health challenges” that require “a few procedures.”

The 10-time Grammy winner gave a personal heads-up on Instagram.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me, that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” the 79-year-old country crooner wrote in a post. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Parton was due to perform a limited-engagement six concerts between Dec. 4 and Dec.13 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in her first extended Sin City run in 32 years. She announced the shows in June, exhorting fans to “Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!” and promised a slew of familiar favorites such as “Nine to Five,” “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

She has now postponed the mini-residency by nearly a year, until September 2027, and assured ticketholders they will be refunded.

Parton assured fans she would be able to work on her projects in Nashville but wouldn’t have enough rehearsal time to prepare.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” she said of her doctors. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

The singer has seen some setbacks in 2025. In March she was widowed with the death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean. In September, kidney stones sidelined Parton from a show at her theme park, Dollywood.

She did not detail her health issues but assured fans she was still in the game.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business, because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” Parton wrote in her post, concluding: “But I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you, and thank you for understanding.”