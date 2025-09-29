Minneapolis man pleads guilty to twice trying to join ISIS

Sarah Nelson Star Tribune

A Minneapolis man admitted Monday to twice attempting to travel to Somalia last year to join the terrorist organization ISIS, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan, 23, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He was detained ahead of sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

According to his charges, the FBI was flagged in May of 2024 to social media posts by Hassan that showed support for ISIS and Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabab. The federal criminal complaint details extensive social media posts and messages from Hassan that expressed admiration for the terrorist group and encouraged people to travel and fight on behalf of the Islamic State.

In one post, Hassan expressed admiration for the man behind the deadly truck attack in New Orleans earlier this year. The driver reportedly drove a truck flying an ISIS flag through barricades on to Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens of others during New Year celebrations. Hassan referred to the man as “the legend that killed Americans” the day after the attack, prosecutors said.

In December 2024, Hassan twice booked one-way flights from Minnesota to Somalia with the ultimate goal to join the terrorist group. FBI investigators surveilled Hassan as he unsuccessfully attempted to board a flight to Somalia from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Dec. 13, 2024. An airline employee turned him away for lacking the proper travel documents.

Roughly two weeks later, Hassan booked a one-way ticket to Somalia with a layover in Chicago. There, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intervened to interview him and search his belongings. Court filings reveal his only bag carried his birth certificate, naturalization certificate and high school diploma.

Hassan was born in Kenya and lived in Texas before moving to Minnesota, according to his criminal complaint.

Hassan told agents he supports ISIS and began viewing ISIS propaganda after the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023. He denied being a terrorist, the complaint said, and considered working with the U.S. as “going against God” and “what America thinks is terrorists is actually justice, and what America thinks is justice is wrongdoing.”

Hassan ultimately missed his flight to Ethiopia and returned to Minneapolis, prosecutors said.

Shortly before his arrest in February, Hassan posted two separate videos of himself driving in a car. In one, he displayed a knife on his lap. In the other, he held a homemade black ISIS flag.

A search by federal agents of Hassan’s phones following his arrest revealed instruction manuals on how to make explosives and ammunition. Agents also found message exchange in which Hassan said “I will become ISIS straight away.”

“There is no margin for error when it comes to terrorism,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson. “Hassan flew the ISIS flag, venerated attacks on the homeland, and wanted to kill Americans. We are not taking chances. We will not let Minnesota become a safe haven for terrorists.”

