Prep roundup: Kaydin Bradeen homers twice for Mt. Spokane slowpitch; Rachael Jones helps Ferris girls soccer blank CV

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 26, Ferris 4 (5): Kaydin Bradeen hit two of the Wildcats’ (10-0, 8-0) five home runs in a win over the Saxons (6-4, 4-4). Bradeen went 3 for 4 with six RBIs, while Emme Bond homered and went 3 for 4 and knocked in seven. Ava DeLeon went 2 for 3 with a homer for Ferris.

University 12, Ridgeline 5: Kennedy Knopp went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (9-1, 8-0) topped the Falcons (8-4, 4-4). Knopp’s two-run single in the sixth spurred a five-run rally. Grace Schneider and Ava Hubble knocked in two runs apiece for U-Hi.

Mead 24, Deer Park 5 (5): Destinie Startin had three hits with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (9-1, 7-1) knocked off the Stags (6-5, 5-3). Eight Panthers had more than two hits each and five knocked in at least two runs.

Central Valley 17, Cheney 3 (5): Ella Bendele went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and the Bears (9-3, 6-2) handled the visiting Blackhawks (3-8, 2-6). Abby Fross had three hits and three RBIs for CV.

Lewis and Clark 24, Gonzaga Prep 2 (5): Izzy Heister went 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, Vienna Klein homered among three hits with four knocked in and the Tigers (4-6, 3-5) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-9, 1-7). Rhiannon Kilgore added three hits, three runs and three RBIs for LC.

Shadle Park 14, Rogers 1: McKenzie Duncan went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (6-5, 4-4) beat the Pirates (1-9, 1-7). Bethany Rinas had two hits and four RBIs for Shadle.

East Valley 22, North Central 4: JC Weger went 5 for 5 with three doubles and three RBIs and the visiting Knights (3-7, 3-5) beat the Wolfpack (0-11, 0-8). Kaiya Hunley had three hits and five RBIs for EV.

Girls Soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 5, Central Valley 0: Rachael Jones made six saves and the Saxons (1-3-1, 1-1-1) blanked the Bears (2-5-2, 1-2-0) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Hailey Orellana and Hannah Orellana scored one goal apiece.

Lewis and Clark 5, Cheney 2: Keegan Tee scored two goals and the visiting Tigers (4-1-2, 1-1-1) topped the Blackhawks (3-4-2, 0-2-1). Ada Dempsey and Elaina Queral made two saves apiece for LC. Kinley Collins scored a free kick goal in the 78th minute for Cheney.

Mead 8, Shadle Park 0: Lillie Bowerman scored two goals in the opening 11 minutes and the visiting Panthers (5-2-3, 1-0-2) beat the Highlanders (2-6-0, 0-3-0) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Molly Talarico added a goal and two assists for Mead.

University 3, Ridgeline 0: Lily Thornburg scored two second half goals and the visiting Titans (4-1-3, 2-0-1) blanked the Falcons (6-3-0, 2-1-0). U-Hi’s Haley Moore made two saves and Tayler Nordean made four to shut out Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 1, Gonzaga Prep 1: Kayli Eastman scored in the 33rd minute and the Wildcats (3-1-3, 2-0-1) earned a draw with the Bullpups (2-5-1, 1-1-1). Kyla Welsh scored in the 27th minute for G-Prep.

Nonleague

West Valley 11, Othello 0: Chloe Van Wey and Jenna Howe scored three goals apiece and the Eagles (8-0-0) beat the visiting Huskies (2-6-1). Lauren Matthew added two goals and three assists for the Eagles.