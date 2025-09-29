Tropical Storm Imelda stays east and takes its rain and winds with it

By Alex Harris Miami Herald Miami Herald

MIAMI – Forecasters are increasingly confident that Tropical Storm Imelda will stay well offshore of Florida, keeping most of its blustery winds and heavy rains far from the state.

And that goes for the rest of the U.S. as well.

“There is increasing confidence in the storm staying well offshore of the southeastern United States coast,” the National Hurricane Center said early Monday.

The Bahamas continued to get drenched by Imelda’s rains overnight Sunday, a pattern that is set to continue through Tuesday as the storm slowly moves north.

The core of Imelda’s winds and rain are expected to pull north and away from South Florida by midday Monday, taking most of the threat with it.

“The threat of impacts to land areas of South Florida is rapidly diminishing as the track of Imelda shifts slightly east,” the Miami office of the National Weather Service said early Monday.

However, the NWS warned, Imelda will leave rough surf and riptides in its wake, making Atlantic waters more dangerous for days.

As Imelda moves north, it’s expected to slowly strengthen and could reach Category 1 hurricane status as soon as Tuesday afternoon. But the storm’s slow forward speed and disorganization for much of its life means that it is getting drawn out to sea toward the far more powerful Hurricane Humberto.

On Tuesday, Imelda is predicted to make a hard right out to sea – heading toward now Category 4 Humberto and Bermuda.

The Carolinas could still see some leftover heavy rain from the outskirts of Imelda, forecasters said.