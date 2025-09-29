U.S. puts Brazil, South Africa on human trafficking watch list

By Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom Reuters

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department on Monday put Brazil and South Africa on a human trafficking watch list, citing what it said were failures of both countries to demonstrate progress on the issue, amid heightened tensions between their governments and the Trump administration.

The annual Trafficking in Persons report assesses efforts to tackle forced labor, sex trafficking and other forms of modern-day slavery around the world. It was published on Monday, nearly three months after it was due to be delivered to Congress, after most of the staff in the office that prepares it were laid off.

Brazil and South Africa were moved to the report’s “Tier 2 Watch List,” meaning they must demonstrate greater efforts on the issue or face possible U.S. sanctions.

For both South Africa and Brazil, the report noted significant efforts on human trafficking, but said those efforts were not sufficient.

On South Africa, the report said: “Significant efforts included launching the country’s first sub-provincial task team and convicting more traffickers. However, the government identified fewer victims, investigated fewer cases, and initiated fewer prosecutions.”

The report said Brazil’s government initiated fewer investigations and prosecutions than in previous years, and courts had reported fewer initial convictions for trafficking.

President Donald Trump has accused South Africa, without evidence, of persecuting its white minority. He has also launched a refugee program for white South Africans and imposed steep tariffs on the country.

Trump, a Republican, has imposed tariffs on Brazil, alongside visa restrictions and financial sanctions in response to the trial and conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally.

“Human trafficking is a horrific and devastating crime that also enriches transnational criminal organizations and immoral, anti-American regimes,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, which did not discuss the country-specific rankings. “The Trump Administration is dedicated to upholding American values, protecting American workers, and defending our communities.

In previous years, State Department officials have answered reporters’ questions on the report, but this year no one was made available.

Democratic lawmakers earlier this month raised concerns about the delayed release of the TIP report.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas testified to Congress in July that staffing in the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, which produces the report, was reduced by 71% as the State Department cut over 1,300 staff earlier this year.

Questioned by U.S. Representative Sarah McBride on the reduction, Rigas defended the cuts by saying those who were laid off were mainly involved in writing reports.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis