Gonzaga announces second exhibition against NAIA Northwest University on Oct. 19

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few calls a play against the Pepperdine Waves during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 459-5584

Gonzaga’s new roster will have one more chance to tune things up against another opponent before opening the 2025-26 season in early November.

The Zags have added a second exhibition to their preseason slate and will host NAIA Northwest University on Oct. 29, the school announced in a news release on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on SWX.

Eight days after playing the Kirkland-based school, Gonzaga will welcome Division II Western Oregon for another exhibition, on Oct. 27. A tipoff time and television details for the WOU game haven’t been announced.

Northwest University finished the 2024-25 season with a 5-23 record, going 4-18 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The Eagles return two starters from that team, including second-leading scorer Trent Williams, who averaged 8.6 points.

Gonzaga, which is hosting its annual Kraziness in the Kennel preseason showcase at 4 p.m. this Saturday, opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Texas Southern at McCarthey Athletic Center.