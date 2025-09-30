Gonzaga announces second exhibition against NAIA Northwest University on Oct. 19

Gonzaga’s new roster will have one more chance to tune things up against another opponent before opening the 2025-26 season in early November.

The Zags have added a second exhibition to their preseason slate and will host NAIA Northwest University on Oct. 29, the school announced in a news release on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on SWX.

Eight days after playing the Kirkland-based school, Gonzaga will welcome Division II Western Oregon for another exhibition, on Oct. 27. A tipoff time and television details for the WOU game haven’t been announced.

Northwest University finished the 2024-25 season with a 5-23 record, going 4-18 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The Eagles return two starters from that team, including second-leading scorer Trent Williams, who averaged 8.6 points.

Gonzaga, which is hosting its annual Kraziness in the Kennel preseason showcase at 4 p.m. this Saturday, opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Texas Southern at McCarthey Athletic Center.