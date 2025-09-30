Prep roundup: Jillian Marshall hits two home runs driving in eight for Deer Park; Augi Villarino scores twice for Pullman soccer

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Deer Park 16, Cheney 11: Jillian Marshall hit two home runs and drove in eight and the visiting Stags (7-5, 6-3) defeated the Blackhawks (3-9, 2-7). Annie Beito led Cheney with three RBIs.

Lewis and Clark 13, Ferris 1 (5): Charlotte Earling knocked in three and the visiting Tigers (5-6, 4-5) defeated the Saxons (6-5, 4-5).

Shadle Park 11, North Central 1 (5): Winning pitcher Maddie Mann drove in two and the Highlanders (7-5, 5-4) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-12, 0-9).

University 23, Central Valley 5 (5): Claire Fulkerson drove in six on four hits and the Titans (10-1, 9-0) defeated the visiting Bears (9-4, 6-3). Ella Bendele hit a home run for CV.

Rogers 13, Gonzaga Prep 9: Kay Davis and Taylor Hoffman had three hits apiece and the visiting Pirates (2-9, 2-7) defeated the Bullpups (1-10, 1-8). Anna Brodigan drove in three runs for GP.

Mt. Spokane 12, Mead 0 (6): Emme Bond drove in three on two hits and the visiting Wildcats (11-0, 9-0) defeated the Panthers (9-2, 7-2).

Girls soccer

Pullman 4, Clarkston 2: Augi Villarino scored twice as the visiting Greyhounds (4-1-2, 3-0-1) defeated the Bantams (1-5-1, 0-3-1). Lily Somers had 11 saves for Clarkston.

Deer Park 2, East Valley 1: Sierra Breneman scored twice with the second strike coming in the 79th minute as the Stags (2-4-1, 1-3-1) beat the visiting Knights (4-3-2, 1-2-1). Embree Kirby had seven saves for East Valley.

Lakeside 3, Rogers 0: Alese Wilson scored one goal and the visiting Eagles (3-2-4) shut out the Pirates (1-5-1) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium. Izzy Delzer and Halle Cossett each scored one goal for Lakeside.

North Central 2, Riverside 0: Lillyana Shelley scored one goal and the Wolfpack (4-4-1) defeated the visiting Rams (3-3-1) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium. Jaye Sandobal scored one goal for North Central.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, University 0: Remmi Day had three aces and four blocks as the Scotties (5-1) bested the visiting Titans (5-3) in a nonleague match. Ashlyn Aaron had 12 kills and two aces for University.

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 0: Ryan Libey had nine kills and six blocks and the visiting Falcons (4-1, 4-0) swept the Blackhawks (4-4, 0-3). Amy Rose and Sophia Campbell had 16 assists apiece for Ridgeline.

West Valley 3, Medical Lake 0: Cassie Brooks had 10 kills and three aces and the visiting Eagles (6-2) beat the Cardinals (3-5) in a nonleague match.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Mara Sandberg had seven kills and 15 digs and the visiting Bullpups (6-0, 2-0) swept the Saxons (3-4, 1-1). KJ Jacobson had 15 assists and 10 digs for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 3, Mead 2: Hailee Biegler had 39 assists and the visiting Tigers (2-4, 2-1) defeated the Panthers (4-3, 1-2). Sage Hattenburg had 17 digs for Mead.

North Central 3, Rogers 1: The Wolfpack (1-9, 1-4) beat the visiting Pirates (0-6, 0-4).

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Jasmyne Washington had 12 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (7-0, 5-0) beat the Bantams (3-6, 2-2). Jordan Cassetto had nine kills for Clarkston.