Slowpitch gives back: Rivalry night under the lights provides support to GSL student fund

The evolution of slowpitch softball in the state is a story of unmitigated success. Now, after fully entrenching as part of the landscape of fall sports across the state, slowpitch softball programs in the Greater Spokane League want to give back.

The second incarnation of varsity slowpitch softball, started by the GSL in 2005, was an initiative to increase participation in girls sports and enhance the league’s Title IX opportunities. Now, the 14 member schools that field slowpitch squads want to help provide students in need access to resources so that more may participate in the after-school programs of their choice without financial restrictions .

The second annual “Kenny V Slowpitch Softball Classic” at Merkel Sports Complex on Tuesday had a new component, as gate revenue and donations were all channeled into the GSL’s Student Fund, set up to help students with need throughout the 17 GSL member schools.

The league has been playing its rivalry slowpitch games under the lights at Merkel for several seasons. Last year, they branded the event to honor Ken VanSickle, the state’s slowpitch pioneer and former University High School athletic director and GSL director.

VanSickle championed the night rivalry game while he was at U-Hi, called the “Fall Ball Brawl,” which started in 2011. Others picked up on the idea and the league brought them all together on one night in one location starting in 2022.

Ferris coach Linda Bushinski has coached the Saxons slowpitch since the start.

“This has been a phenomenal experience, and I’m glad we had schools like U-Hi and CV to start the night game,” she said. “And then for our league, being just willing to do this, it’s a great experience for everybody.”

Bushinski has seen slowpitch grow from a participation sport to a state-sanctioned varsity sport.

“They’re constantly increasing (participation), so I just think it’s unbelievable,” she said . “It’s just great opportunity for girls all over Spokane.”

This is the league’s initial foray into incorporating a philanthropic aspect to it.

“It’s the first year we’ve (funded the program) this way,” GSL director and former Mt. Spokane athletic director Paul Kautzman said. “We have always reached out to sponsors, but the need has surpassed our ability. We needed a new approach.”

When softball was originally sanctioned as a varsity sport in the 1970s, it was played as slowpitch. The sport transitioned to fastpitch in the early 90s and slowpitch was phased out.

After a decade absence, VanSickle worked closely with the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association to bring slowpitch back in the fall, and a state tournament was eventually sanctioned in 2019.

Sixty schools from across the state now field fall slowpitch programs.

A GSL team has won every 3A/2A state tournament since, and the 4A champ has come from either the GSL or Mid-Columbia Conference.

VanSickle continues to be an advocate for the sport, and for all high school students.

“It has always been a passion of mine that every student should have access to all of our activities and sports – and that money should not stop anyone from participating,” he said. “These donations will help all students wanting to participate in after-school programs.”

For more information on the GSL’s student fund, visit greaterspokaneleague.org.