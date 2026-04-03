Addison Jay and Carson Gaumer toss no-hitters for Mt. Spokane softball, West Valley baseball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 13, Shadle Park 0 (6): Addison Jay pitched a no-hitter , striking out 12 and the visiting Wildcats (10-1, 8-1) defeated the Highlanders (2-6, 2-6). Jay led the offense for Mt. Spokane with a home run and five RBIs.

Mead 20, Ridgeline 13: Jaycee Coffield hit a home run and had three RBIs, and the visiting Panthers (9-2, 7-2) defeated the Falcons (6-4, 5-4). Ava Nevills led Ridgeline with three hits. Every player on both team rosters recorded at least one hit.

Cheney 11, Lewis and Clark 5: Annie Beito drove in five runs and the visiting Blackhawks (6-3, 6-3) defeated the Tigers (4-4, 4-4). Brooke Capaul led Lewis and Clark with two hits and three RBIs.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 17, Clarkston 5 (5): Aly Thompson hit a grand slam and the Stags (8-0, 8-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (4-4, 3-3) in the first game of a doubleheader. Emme Jo Bogle and Kapri Bailey each hit a home run for Deer Park. Joslyn McCormack-Marks and Kizzie Line led Clarkston with two hits apiece.

Deer Park 8, Clarkston 7: Deer Park trailed by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh, but chipped away with a string of singles to tie the game before walking it off on a Kapri Bailey bunt. The Stags (9-0, 9-0) took the second game against the visiting Bantams (4-5, 3-4) Joslyn McCormack-Marks and Kizzie Line each hit a home run for Clarkston.

Pullman 22, Rogers 3 (5): Taylor Cromie went 3-for-4 with a home run double and three RBIs and the Greyhounds (3-1, 3-1) defeated the Pirates (1-8, 0-7) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Lexi Rhoads, Aubrey Brown and Autumn Whitacre had a hit apiece for Rogers.

Pullman 28, Rogers 4 (5): Bailee Randall went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs and the visiting Greyhounds (4-1, 4-1) defeated the Pirates (1-9, 0-8) in game two of a doubleheader. Taylor Cromie also went 4-for-4 with a home run double and four RBIs for Pullman. Taylor Hoffman drove in two runs for Rogers.

East Valley 13, West Valley 8: Sierra Whitmore scored three runs, stole three bases and the visiting Knights (5-3, 5-1) defeated the Eagles (3-4, 3-3) in opening game of doubleheader. Brooklyn McPherdan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for West Valley.

West Valley 6, East Valley 5 (9): Heather Olson hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning and the Eagles (4-4, 4-3) defeated the visiting Knights (5-4, 5-2) in game two of a doubleheader. Sierra Whitmore went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases for East Valley.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 11, Central Valley 4: Houston Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and the visiting Saxons (4-3, 3-2) defeated the Bears (3-5, 3-2). Ryden Beach drove in two runs for CV.

Mt. Spokane 5, Ridgeline 4: Braden Parker hit a home run and the visiting Wildcats (5-4, 5-1) defeated the Falcons (5-4, 4-2). Conner Addington led Ridgeline with two hits.

Mead 14, Shadle Park 10: Cameron Dolloph went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the Panthers (4-4, 2-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-5, 1-5). Mason Allison led Shadle Park with five RBIs on three hits.

University 11, Lewis and Clark 6: Marco Longo went 2-for-3 scoring two runs and the visiting Titans (8-1, 6-0) defeated the Tigers (1-8, 1-5). Brodie Bugbee knocked in two runs for Lewis and Clark.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 12, Clarkston 7: Ezekiel Callaham went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored, two stolen bases and the Stags (5-3, 5-3) defeated the visiting Bantams (4-4, 4-3) in game one of a doubleheader. Payton Talmich drove in five runs for Deer Park. Jacob Stewart led Clarkston with three hits.

Clarkston 11, Deer Park 2: Winning pitcher Kendry Gimlin drove in five runs and the visiting Bantams (5-4, 5-3) defeated the Stags (5-4, 5-4) in game two of a doubleheader. Parker Hamilton and Carter Criss each scored a run for Deer Park.

West Valley 11, East Valley 0 (5): Carson Gaumer pitched a no-hitter, striking out 14 and the Eagles (8-1, 7-1) defeated the visiting Knights (2-6, 1-5) in game one of a doubleheader. Gaumer also provided offense by knocking in four runs for WV.

West Valley 13, East Valley 2 (5): Winning pitcher Scout Symmes drew four walks, scored two runs and the Eagles (9-1, 8-1) defeated the visiting Knights (2-7, 1-6) in game two of a doubleheader. Hewson Spencer hit a home run for WV. Colby Bergman led the offense for East Valley with two RBIs.

Pullman 11, Rogers 0 (5): Blake Dobbins went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs, three stolen bases and the visiting Greyhounds (5-1, 5-1) defeated the Pirates (0-9, 0-8) in game one of a doubleheader.

Pullman 17, Rogers 2 (6): Will Denney and Joshua Ratliff each drove in four runs and the visiting Greyhounds (6-1, 6-1) defeated the Pirates (0-10, 0-9) in game two of a doubleheader. Jacob Proctor and Mehki Tooley led Rogers with two hits apiece.