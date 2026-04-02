Cuba says it is pardoning more than 2,000 prisoners

By Francesca Regalado New York Times

Cuba said Thursday that it was pardoning more than 2,000 prisoners, one of the largest such releases in years and the second in less than a month.

The Cuban Embassy in Washington said in a statement that the latest pardons were a “humanitarian and sovereign gesture” designed to coincide with Holy Week, an important holiday in the largely Catholic country.

In March, Cuba pledged to release 51 political prisoners after talks with the Vatican, which has brokered discussions between Cuba and the United States in the past. The release of political prisoners has been a priority for Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Cuba’s move last month appeared to be an effort to appease the Trump administration, which had been trying to choke the Cuban government through a monthslong oil blockade that caused severe fuel shortages and electricity outages. The U.S. later allowed a Russian oil tanker to reach the island, reducing pressure on a Cuban government facing a looming economic collapse.

It was not clear late Thursday whether the new pardons were part of ongoing negotiations between the United States and Cuba.

The Cuban Embassy said the 2,010 prisoners it was releasing included young people, women and people over 60, as well as foreign nationals and Cuban citizens who live abroad. The embassy said the release would not include prisoners convicted of murder, drug offenses, sexual assault or “crimes against authority,” a catchall term that is generally applied to political dissidents.

The embassy did not name any of the prisoners.

Salomé Garcia, the founder of Justicia 11J, a Cuban rights advocacy group based in Miami, said that she did not expect many political prisoners to be among those released. Prisoners Defenders, a human rights group based in Spain, recently estimated that there are more than 1,200 such prisoners in Cuba.

So far, it has released 23 of the 51 prisoners whose pardons were announced in March, according to Cubalex, an exiled rights group based in Washington.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.