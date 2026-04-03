By Anna Kaufman USA TODAY

For Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, it’s still ski season.

Meghan took to social media Thursday, April 2, to share a video of her husband and ​their son Prince Archie, 6, swerving down the slopes. “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ,” she captioned the ⁠Instagram post, in which you can see the young royal ‌cruise down a small mountain, trailing ​his father.

Meghan seemingly shot the scene from behind, and Lilibet, the couple’s youngest daughter, was absent from the video. It was unclear where it was ⁠shot, though the two currently reside ‌in California after ‌moving from the U.K. in 2020.

Meghan’s post comes amid a busy start to the year ⁠for the royal couple. In February, they traveled to the Middle East for a two-day trip ‌in Jordan. The royal ‌pair arrived at the invitation of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, ⁠to shed light on communities affected by ​war and displacement, ⁠the BBC ​reported.

The duo will also head to Australia later in April, marking their first visit to the country since a royal tour brought them ⁠down under in 2018.

The trip holds serious symbolism for the couple, who last visited just five months after their ⁠nuptials. While celebrating the Invictus Games in Sydney, they announced Meghan’s pregnancy with their first child, Archie, shortly after arriving. A year and a ⁠half later, they stepped ‌back from their roles as senior ​royals amid ‌a rift with the palace.