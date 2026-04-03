Duchess Meghan shares rare video of Prince Harry, Archie: ‘My boys’
For Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, it’s still ski season.
Meghan took to social media Thursday, April 2, to share a video of her husband and their son Prince Archie, 6, swerving down the slopes. “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud ,” she captioned the Instagram post, in which you can see the young royal cruise down a small mountain, trailing his father.
Meghan seemingly shot the scene from behind, and Lilibet, the couple’s youngest daughter, was absent from the video. It was unclear where it was shot, though the two currently reside in California after moving from the U.K. in 2020.
Meghan’s post comes amid a busy start to the year for the royal couple. In February, they traveled to the Middle East for a two-day trip in Jordan. The royal pair arrived at the invitation of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, to shed light on communities affected by war and displacement, the BBC reported.
The duo will also head to Australia later in April, marking their first visit to the country since a royal tour brought them down under in 2018.
The trip holds serious symbolism for the couple, who last visited just five months after their nuptials. While celebrating the Invictus Games in Sydney, they announced Meghan’s pregnancy with their first child, Archie, shortly after arriving. A year and a half later, they stepped back from their roles as senior royals amid a rift with the palace.