Goo Goo Dolls cancels third show in a row after singer falls ill

Edward Segarra USA Today

It’s been a rough week for Goo Goo Dolls fans.

The Grammy-nominated rock band, which is currently on a North American tour, canceled its concert in Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, April 2, after lead singer John Rzeznik was diagnosed with pneumonia, the band announced ​on its official social media channels.

The scrapped performance follows two show cancellations earlier in the week.

“With sorrow and gratitude, we must cancel tonight’s show at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, [Ontario],” the ⁠band wrote. “We plan to resume the rest of our Canadian run and hope to see fans this Saturday in ‌London, [Ontario]. All tickets for tonight’s show will be refunded ​at the place of purchase.”

USA TODAY has reached out to the Goo Goo Dolls’ representatives for additional comment.

On Monday, the band shared with fans that it would be canceling its show at the GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, “due to ⁠illness,” followed by a similar announcement for the group’s Wednesday ‌show at the Tribute Communities ‌Centre. At the time of Wednesday’s cancellation, the band said there were still plans to play the Hamilton concert, prior to Rzeznik’s diagnosis.

Rzeznik, ⁠60, reflected on his love of touring in a 2022 interview with USA TODAY.

“No matter how divided this country seems to be, whenever they come into where ‌we’re playing, we’ve all got one ‌thing in common,” Rzeznik said at the time. “That’s a good place to start. That’s what I like about live music. We’re all singing the same song.”

The Goo Goo ⁠Dolls’ next concert is scheduled for Saturday at the Canada Life Place ​in London, Ontario, according to ⁠the band’s ​official website.

Following the band’s most recent cancellation, several fans took to social media to wish Rzeznik good health, while some bemoaned the last-minute notice.

“Wow. I cancelled my flight ⁠last night around midnight ‘cause I had a bad feeling. Glad I trusted my gut,” @hansongirl wrote on Instagram. “Hope John feels better soon.”

“It’s really hard out here for musicians. But health comes first, ⁠and people will understand,” @shedancescatharsis commented. “Just come back later, ideally in warmer weather, so you can really enjoy our country and feel your best.”

“I hope he feels better soon, but can we make these announcements earlier?” @symphanie_ wrote. “I just drove [two] hours ⁠to get to Hamilton.”

“Please announce in ‌the morning for Saturday’s concert in London,” @wilslisa commented. “Lots of people ​traveling and ‌need to know ahead of time.”

“Yikes! Pneumonia is no joke,” @shannberg wrote. “Please focus on your ​health [and] recovery, John — your fans love ya [and] understand!”