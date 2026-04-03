HHS takes a first step toward restoring vaccine advisory committee

Apoorva Mandavilli New York Times

The Health Department is quietly laying the groundwork to revive a vaccine advisory committee whose membership and decisions were frozen last month by a federal judge.

A document renewing the committee’s charter for the next two years, and scheduled to be published Monday in the Federal Register, enshrines changes that would allow Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to nominate members of his choice.

If Kennedy resurrects the committee, which rescinded recommendations for several childhood shots, he will be doing so even as the White House has indicated that it wants to tamp down talk of vaccines before the midterms.

The move would enable Kennedy to restore at least some of the changes he had made to vaccine recommendations over the past year before the judge halted them. The charter’s renewal appears to be a response to a petition last week by Aaron Siri, a lawyer who for years joined with Kennedy in court battles over vaccine safety.

The panel in question, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, recommends vaccines for Americans. Its recommendations have historically guided insurance coverage of shots, as well as state policies on which vaccines are required for entry into day care and kindergarten.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the members Kennedy had appointed to the committee were “distinctly unqualified” to make vaccine recommendations. The Health Department has not yet appealed the decision.

In his decision, the judge wrote that only six of the 15 panelists Kennedy had appointed “appear to have any meaningful experience in vaccines — the very focus of ACIP.”

Siri has openly disagreed with the ruling. In his petition to Kennedy, he asked the health secretary to reframe the committee’s charter and to nominate at least two members who “have direct and substantial experience advocating for and/or treating those injured by vaccines.”

It is unclear whether the renewal document will be followed by a new charter that lays out changes to the committee in greater detail. The Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.