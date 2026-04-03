Japanese, French and Omani vessels cross the Strait of Hormuz

By Kentaro Okasaka and Kantaro Komiya Reuters

TOKYO – Three Omani-operated tankers, a French-owned container ship and a Japanese-owned gas carrier have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since Thursday, shipping data showed, reflecting Iran’s policy to allow passage for vessels it deems friendly.

Iran initially shut the strait – a route for about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows – after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran at the end of February led to a widening conflict. Later, it said it would permit transits by ships with no U.S. or Israeli links.

Oil and commodities markets are keen for signs traffic is resuming. Several tankers and container ships have managed to escape the blockade in previous weeks but activity was swiftly followed by days of complete paralysis.

A container ship owned by France’s CMA CGM transited the Strait on Thursday, the day that French President Emmanuel Macron said that only diplomatic efforts, not a military operation could open the Strait.

The French vessel changed its Automatic Identification System destination to “Owner France” before entering Iranian waters, signalling its nationality to Iranian authorities.

OMAN MEDIATED TALKS BETWEEN IRAN AND THE U.S.





The vessels appear to have switched off their AIS transponders during the crossing because their signal disappeared on vessel-tracking data.

Two very large crude carriers and one LNG tanker operated by Oman Shipping Management also exited ⁠the Gulf on Thursday, according to MarineTraffic and LSEG data.

Oman, which mediated talks between ⁠Iran and the United States before the attacks, has criticised the launch of strikes while the talks were ongoing.

Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said on Friday that the LNG tanker, Sohar LNG, which it co-owns, had crossed the ⁠Strait, making it the first Japan-linked vessel and the first LNG carrier to do so since the conflict began.

Its spokesperson declined to tell Reuters when the passage occurred ⁠or whether negotiations were required.

As of early Friday, around 45 ships owned or operated by Japanese companies remained stranded in the region, according to Japan’s transport ministry.

Another Mitsui-owned LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, left the ⁠Gulf via Iran’s territorial waters earlier on Friday, according to the shipping data.

The India-flagged ship signalled its destination as “India ship India crew”.

Also, Panama-flagged Danisa, a very large gas carrier, left the Gulf via the same route, heading to China, the data showed.