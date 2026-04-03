‘Never underestimate the power of being able to show up’: Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club raises $10,000 for kids

Thirteen-year-old Sabriel Wick is cheered on Friday by Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis as she talks about spearheading a $10,000 fundraising effort for the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club to purchase stuffed animals for the Spokane Valley police and firefighters to give out to children they meet. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

The Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club is providing 17,000 Paw Patrol stuffed animals to the city’s police and fire departments to hand out to kids involved in 911 calls for the fourth consecutive year.

Spokane Valley Councilman Ben Wick’s 13-year-old daughter, Sabriel Wick came up with the idea for the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club to use its donation funds to purchase stuffed animals for kids who police officers and fire fighters meet during 911 responses. Sabriel came up with the idea four years ago, and with the help of her dad, who is the co-chair of the community services committee in the Kiwanis Club, her idea has resulted in thousands of local kids getting stuffed animals on particularly hard days.

“This is something that we hand out to kids on what may be their hardest day in their life,” Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said. “To be able to give them something that’s clean and just for them, to take their mind off of what’s happening, it’s huge. I know our deputies really appreciate being able to have that.”

The Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club raised $10,000 to purchase stuffed animals for the Spokane Valley police and firefighters to give out to children they come in contact with. The Kiwanis Club is an international service organization focused on serving kids in local communities.

The club purchased 500 stuffed animals for the departments four years ago, Wick said. The growth of the project has meant a lot to Sabriel, who said she just wanted to do something for kids going through tough times.

Abby Sprague’s 1-year-old daughter, Hadrian, who had an unexpected seizure in October, is one of them.

“We had a Valley fire truck come out along with all the paramedics,” Abby Sprague said, recalling the incident.

Her daughter got Marshall, a firefighter Dalmatian stuffed animal, and took him to the hospital with her. Hadrian has made a full recovery since that day, and Sprague said having a stuffed animal made an impact on her. She still has it .

Sponsors of the Spokane Valley Kiwanis Club, including Modern Drywall, Idaho Central Credit Union and Washington Trust Bank, donated money for the stuffed animal project. Modern Drywall has donated $2,500 every year for three years, according to Ben Wick.

The stuffed animals can also be a comforting help to adults during 911 responses, Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto said.

“We show up in droves. There are six of us coming into someone’s home,” Soto said. “And this is just another tool in our kit to be able to connect with the kids and some adults or adults with special needs. Never underestimate the power of being able to show up.”