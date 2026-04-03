On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: North Carolina 250 KSKN
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Washington State at San Jose State MW Network
1 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga ESPN+
3 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Kansas City FS1
4:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Fox 28
6:35 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Mariners TV
Basketball, college men, CBC
10:30 a.m.: Baylor vs. Oklahoma Fox 28
1 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Creighton Fox 28
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
3:10 p.m.: Final Four: UConn vs. Illinois TBS / truTV
5:50 p.m.: Final Four: Arizona vs. Michigan TBS / truTV
Basketball, high school
7 a.m.: Girls Chipotle Nationals ESPN2
9 a.m.: Boys Chipotle Nationals ESPN
Basketball, NBA
Noon: San Antonio at Denver Prime Video
4 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia NBA TV
Football, UFL
5 p.m.: Louisville at Orlando ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Texas Open Golf
12:30 p.m.: Texas Open continued NBC
2 p.m.: LPGA: Aramco Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Rangers ABC
Noon: Colorado at Dallas ABC
4 p.m.: Montreal at New Jersey NHL Network
7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle ESPN+
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
11 a.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPNU
Soccer
1 p.m.: NWSL: Gotham at Kansas City CBS
2:30 p.m.: USL Super League: Spokane at Dallas Peacock
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Houston Apple TV
6 p.m.: USL League One: Spokane at Boise ESPN+
6:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Pachuca at Cruz Azul CBS Sports
Softball, college
1 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at SC Upstate ESPNU
3 p.m.: Texas at Alabama ESPN
Volleyball, Major League Volleyball
3 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Washington St. at San Jose State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
1 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6:35 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
Noon: Final Four Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:10 p.m.: UConn vs. Illinois 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:50 p.m.: Arizona vs. Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change