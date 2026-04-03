The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR O’Reilly Series: North Carolina 250 KSKN

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at San Jose State MW Network

1 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga ESPN+

3 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Kansas City FS1

4:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Fox 28

6:35 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Mariners TV

Basketball, college men, CBC

10:30 a.m.: Baylor vs. Oklahoma Fox 28

1 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Creighton Fox 28

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

3:10 p.m.: Final Four: UConn vs. Illinois TBS / truTV

5:50 p.m.: Final Four: Arizona vs. Michigan TBS / truTV

Basketball, high school

7 a.m.: Girls Chipotle Nationals ESPN2

9 a.m.: Boys Chipotle Nationals ESPN

Basketball, NBA

Noon: San Antonio at Denver Prime Video

4 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia NBA TV

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Louisville at Orlando ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Texas Open Golf

12:30 p.m.: Texas Open continued NBC

2 p.m.: LPGA: Aramco Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Rangers ABC

Noon: Colorado at Dallas ABC

4 p.m.: Montreal at New Jersey NHL Network

7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle ESPN+

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Penn State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

11 a.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina ESPNU

Soccer

1 p.m.: NWSL: Gotham at Kansas City CBS

2:30 p.m.: USL Super League: Spokane at Dallas Peacock

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Houston Apple TV

6 p.m.: USL League One: Spokane at Boise ESPN+

6:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Pachuca at Cruz Azul CBS Sports

Softball, college

1 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at SC Upstate ESPNU

3 p.m.: Texas at Alabama ESPN

Volleyball, Major League Volleyball

3 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington St. at San Jose State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

1 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6:35 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

Noon: Final Four Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:10 p.m.: UConn vs. Illinois 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:50 p.m.: Arizona vs. Michigan 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change